For Culture Entrepreneurship, 4th AMIAF To Honour Austen– Peters

After three editions of exposing underrepresented artists to the world, ArtMiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF) is set to honour professionals whose careers have lifted the creative economy.

In announcing the awards, Founder and CEO of AMIAF, Enyadike Miabo noted that the award of the 2025 edition on cultural entrepreneurship achievement, would inspire the creative economy.

Miabo, who is also an artist with art market and gallery management experience, has used the AMIAF event to promote dedication to art appreciation, in the four years of the festival.

For the 2025 edition themed Artconomy 2025: Redefining the Global Art Marketplace, holding from April 29-May 1, 2025, at Admiralty Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, culture icon, Bolanle Austen-Peters has been listed as awardee alongside textile artist and painter, Nike Okundaye; and curator, Yusuf Durodola.

Late last year, Miabo announced AMIAF Artconomy Award 2025, as honours for the three art and culture professionals. The main event of AMIAF exhibition, according to Miabo, will feature over 30 exhibitors of established, mid-career and emerging artists from Nigeria and the diasporas.

The traditional partners of AMIAF are gradually infolding as Miabo said the 2025 edition will have “Multichoice Nigeria and JCDecaux as our ‘Legacy Media Partners.

“We are truly appreciative of their enduring partnership with the Artmiabo International Art Festival AMIAF since its first Edition, going into the fourth uninterrupted.”

Austen-Peters, whose career cuts across the three creative sub-divisions such as Theatre, Art and Filmmaking has touched the Nigerian creative economy, in less than 20 years.

Austen-Peters’ sojourn across the creative fields will be crowned by AMIAF with a special, and unprecedented award, specifically, in art entrepreneurship.

Miabo highlighted Austen-Peters’ journey from law to full-time art stewardship, noting that such achievement has been widely acknowledged by professionals in the creative industry.

“Her impact in Nigeria’s creative industry is extensive—establishing an organization that supports artists, preserves Nigerian literature, and curates art exhibitions and auctions, as well as championing Nigerian culture through film, performance art, and culinary experiences,” Miabo listed some of the criteria that earned AustenPeters the AMIAF nomination.

“Bolanle’s visionary approach has consistently positioned Nigeria as a significant creative presence on the global stage. Her unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in all she undertakes, making her an indisputable choice for this recognition.”

The consistency of AMIAF award section of the yearly festival has been established with previous honours to deserving artists. Sculptors Pius Waritimi, Dotun Popoola and Adebisi Adebayo were celebrated with AMIAF Award during the last edition, based on the central theme of the event Sculptors Odyssey.

At the 2023 edition themed Art of Afrobeats, the awardees included a mixed of visual artists and Afrobeats music professionals. Austen-Peters took off her creative adventure early in the first decade of 21st century, using her facility, the iconic Terra Kulture, in Lagos.

In 2006, she set out with Theatre @ Terra, to revive the then dying theatre-going culture of the people. Simultaneously, the art gallery of Terra Kulture added to the journey as well as culinary culture, with focus on indigenous contents.

And much later, Austen-Peters gradually emerged as one of the leading filmmakers in Africa’s moviedom. However, art, which Terra Kulture has rested, in the past few years, seemed not to have forgotten how much Austen-Peters dedicated to the development of art gallery business in Nigeria.

When Terra Kulture art gallery section was active for over 15 years, it recorded the highest number of exhibitions, yearly, among other spaces in Lagos.

It wasn’t just about the numbers, the standard of exhibitions were rated as topnotch, showing masters, established and young artists.

Many years after Austen-Peters took a break from her sojourn in visual arts business, did she miss anything? Whatever she missed, her reflection on those years of dedication revealed.

“When I was doing art, we used to put in so many hours, either in the art gallery or auction sales,” she recalled her commitment in the area of selling art. “After a while, I asked myself if I was gaining anything as artists seemed they were not getting enough.”

She enthused that, at least the AMIAF award “is something encouraging” to look forward to, in compensation for her past efforts. While acknowledging the fact that her past efforts in selling art, perhaps, prepared her for the future, she insisted that some “artists were always complaining.”

Much later as she moved into the movie business, the difference became clear: “Visual arts is a solo effort of the artist, and not collaborative as filmmaking,” Austen-Peters noted, recalling how she and Mrs Simidele Adesanya of Mydrim Gallery, for example, put “so much efforts in organising auction sales for artists.”

But in making movies, she said, “I am the creator,” who determines the collaborative direction of the film. Still recalling her glorious years in selling art, Austen-Peters boasted that “for 16 unbroken years, Terra Kulture Gallery was having as much as 22 exhibitions, annually.”

Truly, the consistency of the Terra Kulture brand was celebrated during its ten years anniversary in 2012. Conceived in 2002, and formally opened for business in 2004, the Austen-Peters-led Terra Kulture made its iconic identity as one-stop arts and culture outlet in the heart of Nigeria’s leading central business district of Victoria Island.

While announcing Austen-Peters among the AMIAF 2025 awardees, Miabo glorified her for applying “the seven marketing Ps” in creating culture entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“She has produced, packaged, priced, positioned, placed, physical evidence and processed the Nigerian art and culture into an authentic and attractive product that looks good anywhere.”

