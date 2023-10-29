For Akpabio’s 10th Senate, The Storm Is Over

The inauguration of the 10th Senate in June was accompanied by the usual political drama that opened new dispensations at the National Assembly. Many observers took the keenly contested leadership elections in the chamber as further signals that Nigeria is a thriving democracy. The new leadership of the Senate under Godswill Obot Akpabio, like the pilot of an aircraft taking off in rough weather, encountered a slight turbulence before getting to cruising altitude.

But it has since stabilized and the 10th Senate is well into its four-year journey. At least, that was the common view until a few weeks back when a media report painted a disturbing picture. As I ponder happenings in the Senate since the said media report, the global hit by one of America’s best-selling R&B singers, Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly, flashes through my mind: The Storm is Over Now! The syndicated media report purporting a move to change the three months old leadership of the Senate indicated that the aircraft had run into a storm.

The report left many concerned readers wondering: how could Distinguished Senators, who are almost all senior citizens with vast political and leadership experiences, be contemplating the removal of a Senate President who has barely taken his seat? But like the refrain in R. Kelly’s song says, the storm is over now. That “storm”, to be sure, was not strange. The outcome of the elections of the presiding officers had indicated that there were two major tendencies in the upper chamber.

But the thinking was that the tendencies had fused in response to the olive branch magnanimously waved by Akpabio immediately he took his seat. But some people often want to see drama and tension in the Legislature. Otherwise, the chamber is boring for such people. For this reason, there are always actors available to create situations or imaginary situations of “crisis” for the media to amplify. They do this mainly to secure concessions for themselves. So, it is purely a selfish act.

At the beginning, the 10th Senate had at- tended to some national issues requiring urgent attention. Immediately after, it adjourned and members proceeded on their annual vacation as planned in their calendar. They were on vacation when the news broke of the alleged plot to remove Akpabio. Discerning Nigerians could see that the report was a ruse. But some people fell for it. Thus, the rumour, even though baseless, created apprehension in the light of the nature of politics at the National Assembly.

It was a quick reminder of the “banana peel” syndrome in the Nigerian Parliament when its leadership at some point almost became a game of musical chairs. In the midst of this apprehension, Senator Elisha Abbo who until 16th October, 2023 represented Adamawa North Senatorial District, granted a media interview which further fueled suspicions that he probably knew about the purported plot to remove Akpabio because, rightly or wrongly, he was believed to be mouthpiece of a group within the chamber.

He alleged lopsidedness in the allocation of leadership of Senate standing committees. So, when the Senate resumed plenary on 26th September, 2023, some people expected a rowdy session in the chamber. But Akpabio, an experienced politician well-versed in the politics of the National Assembly, was unruffled. As soon as the plenary began, he called for an executive session.

When the Senators rose from the exclusive meeting, the atmosphere had become calm. Whatever storm there was, was over. That development did not surprise close observers of the chamber in recent times. The Senate is populated by senior citizens who highly value systemic order and stability. That is why Senators often act as members of the same family despite their different party affiliations.

However, the following week, precisely on Tuesday 3rd October, 2023, the Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, in a motion during the plenary, proposed an amendment to the standing orders of the Senate “to clearly state that a Senator vying for the office of the President of the Senate or Deputy President of the Senate must have served at least one term in the Senate as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The motion passed and now effectively excludes first timers at the Senate from vying for the posts of presiding officers. Some people see the development as a barrier expediently erected against political adventurism in the Senate. But many also see it as a necessary amendment to ensure stability in the upper chamber and also make experience in the workings of the Senate a priority in leadership selection in the chamber.

Before the amendment was passed by a voice vote, Senator Bamidele reminded his colleagues that the idea is in line with what is obtainable at the House of Representatives.