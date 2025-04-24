Football Youngsters For FCV Scholarships In UK

Share

In fulfilment of their promise to reward outstanding athletes at the 2024 FCV Gladiators Camp held at Grange School in Lagos, 18 Nigerian youngsters are set to embark on a foreign trip to benefit from scholarships and compete in a tournament in the United Kingdom (UK) this July.

Three of these youngsters will receive one-year full scholarships at the FCV Academy, located at Grace Dieu Manor Park in Thringstone, Leicestershire, while others will participate in a two-week development camp on the academy’s invitation.

FCV International Academy youth coach Laim Merrick expressed the academy’s commitment to developing the players to high standards.

He, however, praised Dynaspro Sports Promotion for their efforts in promoting grassroots football development through their Lagos-based academy.

Senior Manager at FCV International Academy, Kerem Karacauli, highlighted Nigeria as a hotbed of football talent that should be nurtured. “I’m impressed with what I have seen so far.

Although most players are still developing, I believe they will improve over time. We observed some key qualities in the players, such as their instinctive ball control and ability to plan their moves before receiving the ball. With these skills, I believe the lads have great potential,” Karacauli said at the 2024 FCV Gladiators Camp.

