India risks being banned from international football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ordered the country’s football body to adopt a new constitution by October 30.

This was contained in a joint letter sent to the President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, in which FIFA and AFC expressed “Serious concern” over the federation’s continued delay in finalising and approving the document.

The world football governing body and its Asian counterpart stressed that failure to meet the deadline could result in immediate suspension, which would bar India from international competitions and halt FIFA-funded programmes in the country.

India was previously suspended by FIFA in August 2022 due to third-party interference, a sanction that was lifted only after the Supreme Court of India dissolved its Committee of Administrators and reinstated the AIFF’s executive committee.

“Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision,” AFP stated

READ ALSO

“AIFF must regard this communication as binding and requiring immediate compliance to safeguard its rights as a member of FIFA and the AFC,”

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) new constitution has remained pending before India’s Supreme Court since 2017, raising fears of another FIFA ban.

A possible suspension would bar India’s national teams and clubs from taking part in all international competitions.

FIFA had earlier suspended India in August 2022 over third-party interference after the Supreme Court appointed a committee of administrators to run the AIFF, before lifting the sanction weeks later.

The lifting of FIFA’s 2022 suspension on India allowed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to elect Kalyan Chaubey as president, but new troubles now threaten the country’s domestic game.

The Indian Super League (ISL) is at risk of collapse due to an unresolved dispute between the AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The rights agreement between both parties expires on December 8 and has not been renewed.

This season’s ISL kickoff, usually scheduled between September and April, has already been delayed, putting thousands of players and staff in danger of losing their jobs.

The AIFF has yet to present a revival plan for the league, a situation that last week prompted players’ union FIFPRO Asia/Oceania to raise concerns with FIFA.