Football Politics and Gusau’s One Year in Slumber at NFF

In all aspects of our existence, politics is prevalent in many ways. Hate it or like it, it is there and we must come to terms with it. Football has grown so much to be much more than a mere game. It is now big business all over the world and people go all the way to plan and achieve results in many ways on and off the field.

The off-the-field efforts and planning are as serious as the on-the-pitch efforts. In fact, recent developments have confirmed that many issues are sorted off the pitch. Over the years, Nigeria has been very docile in the politics of football at continental and global levels. There was a time we had a former DG in the Ministry of Sports, Dr. Amos Adamu, in CAF and FIFA.

That time, one can recall there were exciting decisions coming the way of Nigeria through the influence of Adamu. In recent times, all that has gone with the wind even though Nigeria has former President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, in the executive body of CAF and also in the FIFA Council. It is important to emphasize that getting into those positions, Pinnick fought his battle with little or zero backing from the government.

He was underrated but played his politics well to win elections into those positions. Late last month, the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, came out to state the support of the Federal Government for the country’s bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Enoh followed NFF boss, Ibrahim Gusau, to the venue of the CAF decision-making gathering but it was a shock that Nigeria, with a joint bid with Benin Republic, lost to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania.

Firstly, a single bid would have been better for Nigeria and no doubt it was a shame we lost to these three countries. This is where the politics of the game comes in and the country failed woefully. It is better not to bid at all than to lose a bid to these East Africans. Before getting to the venue, our team should have reached out to those who would decide the hosting rights and if the signals were not clear, Nigeria would not even bother to go all the way.

For example, Senegal and some other countries pulled out apparently when they saw the writing on the wall. We need to play the politics of the game better. Gusau is new in the saddle just as Enoh is barely six weeks in office but the fact remains we did not do our homework well. On Tuesday, Gusau addressed the media in Abuja about his one year in office and stated that the NFF would aim to win both the AFCON and WAFCON titles next year.

That was a good target set which must be backed up with so much work behind the scenes to actualize the targets. The NFF boss should have stopped at that, rather, he went ahead to enumerate his achievements in office after one year. Achievements? How? According to Gusau, Nigeria recorded a first-ever podium finish at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, quarter-final performance of the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, qualification of the Super Eagles to the 2023 AFCON and ‘best-ever’ outing by the Super Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It is a shame the NFF president misinformed Nigeria on Falcons because the recent World Cup was not the country’s best ever performance. Listing Eagles AFCON qualification and Flying Eagles last eight finish at the World Cup were also funny. Twice, the U-20s have played in the final while Eagles should be grabbing AFCON tickets with ease based of the country’s array of talents. Gusau has done nothing, he should have continued his adamant style on media.

At any level of football all over the world, no one jokes with the media but because he is not sure his capacity to face the media, he has been in his shell in the past one year. The Eagles and national teams’ coaches are being owed backlog of bonuses, secretariat staff are being owed salaries, the country’s age grade legacy is crumbling while the country’s elite league has no title sponsor just as continental teams are crashing out early.

Yet, the man snoring in deep slumber is rolling out achievements? Hell no! Gusau should wake up, roll his sleeves to do the job he was elected to carry out. This is a football loving country and he must be ready to work hard to get result. I admit he could have inherited some problems but we need to see his efforts and he must speak out for Nigerians to know what he is up to.