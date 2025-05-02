Football-Loving Brazilian Nun, World’s Oldest Person, Dies At 116

Share

The world’s oldest person, Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, has died at the age of 116. Born on 8 June 1908 in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, Inah Canabarro Lucas became a Catholic nun in her early 20s.

Her family said she always celebrated her birthday with a cake in the shape of the stadium of her beloved Sport Club Internacional – Porto Alegre’s football team.

Sister Inah, who was blessed by Pope Francis in 2018, put her longevity down to her faith, saying: “he [God] is the secret to life”.

The title of the oldest living person will now pass to 115-year-old Ethel Caterham from Surrey in England, reports the BBC. Sister Inah’s nephew said the 116-year-old had not had any illness but her body “had gradually stopped” working.

She died in the city of Porto Alegre at a home belonging to the Teresian Sisters, the religious community she was part of. A keen football fan, she had celebrated her 116th birthday wearing the scarf of her favourite team.

