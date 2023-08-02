Football Legend, Buffon Retires At 45

On Wednesday, at the age of 45, Buffon announced his decision to retire from professional football. Despite having another season on his contract with Parma, he has opted to terminate it and hang up his gloves.

A World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, Buffon finished his career with boyhood club Parma after making his start at the club in 1995, at the age of 17.

The Italian became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he joined Juventus from Parma for €52m back in 2001, a record that stood for 16 years.

Buffon also spent one season with Paris Saint-Germain.