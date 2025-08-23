Football Is Back As NPFL Synergises With European Leagues

On Friday, August 22 (yesterday), the Nigeria Premier Football League kicked off just a week after the English Premier League, Spanish LALIGA, French Ligue 1, among other leagues, with the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A starting the same weekend as the NPFL.

Defending champions of the league, Remo Stars, kicked off the 2025/2026 league against Rivers United on Friday despite missing some of their key players who had just returned from representing the Super Eagles at the ongoing CHAN championships.

Expectations

In the past, uncertainty always surround the start of the season, year in, year out, but in the past two years, there has been consistency in the date of the start of the new season, and so, the clubs can now plan better, especially the clubs playing on the continent.

There are several expectations from the league followers with the issue of the TV Rights being a major one after it was revealed that Startimes, last season’s broadcaster had already pulled out of broadcasting the league for this term, a situation which puts to question the strength of the NPFL.

Apart from the broadcast rights, there were cases of crowd trouble last season, while referees and opponents were attacked by the home fans, with some teams facing a ban by the NPFL.

Security

Security of life and properties remained one of the biggest challenges militating against the NPFL in recent years, with last season not an exception, and there is a need for the NPFL to try as much as possible to deal with this demon, especially with home fans turning things on their head after the result failed to go in their favour.

Last season, there were attacks in different centres, notably the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos during two Southwest derbies involving Ikorodu City alongside Remo Stars and Shooting Stars.

Also, there was a reprisal attack on Ikorodu City fans at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

There were also issues at the Lafia Stadium which saw the home team, Nasarawa United, suffer points deduction.

There has been calls for the league body to do more in the area of security, more importantly, allowing clubs to handle their security rather than leaving it for the state FAs who in the end might not even do enough to forestall any problem that might emanate during the game leading to the home team bearing the brunt of any security breach despite paying huge sum of money for security on each match day.

Title contenders

The defending champion, Remo Stars, remain the team to beat in the new campaign as they have shown consistency in the last three seasons, having finished second back-to-back on the log before winning their maiden title last campaign with games to spare.

Rivers United finished second behind Remo Stars at the end of the 2024/2025 season and will now hope to take it a step higher by winning another title.

Now handled by the two coaches that propelled Enyimba to their last title, Finidi George and Yemi Olanrewaju, the Port-Harcourt-based side is in right spirit to mount a serious title challenge this term.

After failing to secure a continental slot for the first time in recent years, the record title holders of the league, Enyimba, will be hoping to bounce back during the 2025/2026 league season and the management of the team led by former Super Eagles’ captain, Kanu Nwankwo, have started a total overhauling of the team after releasing 20 players while also recruiting fresh legs.

Enugu Rangers, with eight titles in their kitty, have decided to do some shrewd recruitment ahead of the new season with the sole aim of closing the gap between them and Enyimba, who already won one more title than them.

Since Fidelis Ilechuchukwu is still in charge of the team, they have a level of balance in the team and will be going all out for the title.

Starting the 2024/2025 season flying, the loving fans of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan were expecting their darling team to emerge the winners but all hopes faded away during the second half of the season with the club crumbling down the table, thereby missing out on both the title and a continental slot.

The performance of the team led to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, appointing a new chairman, Lekan Salami, for the club while the new chairman, in turn removed the management team of the club including the General Manager, Dimeji Lawal, the coach of the club, Gbenga Ogunbote and others.

With renew vigour and several appointments, including two of the brains behind the rise of Ikorodu City; Sporting Director, Tobi Adepoju and Coach, Nurudeen Aweroro, there is joy within the fans that the team can mount a serious challenge this time around.

Outsiders aiming for the title

Four-time winner of the NPFL, Kano Pillars recently announced former Super Eagles’ skipper, Ahmed Musa, as the General Manager of the club and the new GM will lead the team both on the field as the captain and also off it as an administrator while looking forward to emerging the champion again.

Abia Warriors for the first time in their history finished ahead of their neighbour, Enyimba, last campaign and at the same time secured a continental slot, the CAF Confederation Cup.

The confidence of their performance last season and also the pleasure of having former league winner, Imama Amapakabo, as the coach, there is no reason why they won’t see themselves with a chance of winning the title for the first time.

Others in contention are Plateau United, Bendel Insurance and probably, Ikorodu City, who took the league by storm the last season.

Promoted teams

Except for Heartland, which took the position of Beyond Limits during the last campaign, all three other promoted teams were able to maintain their status in the NPFL, with Ikorodu City finishing as high as fourth position.

The four promoted teams this time around are going to be hoping to make it a season to stabilize and not look over their head fighting relegation.

Two of the clubs are privately owned, Kun Khalifat and Barau FC, and they will be swelling the numbers of private clubs in the top flight to four, joining Remo Stars and Ikorodu City, who are now established.

Other promoted clubs are returning Warri Wolves, who spent years in the lower division before the opportunity to return at the end of last Nigeria National League playoff, with Wikki Tourist also returning.

No excuse for the continental team

With the season starting on time, there is no excuse for the four teams playing on the continent not to perform.

Remo Stars, Rivers United are going to be competing in the CAF Champions League, while Abia Warriors and Kwara United are going to be campaigning in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The usual excuses of continental teams have been that they are often not ready for the continental tournament due to late resumption of the league while their opponents in other countries have already played two or three games in their various leagues.

This time, with the continental games starting mid-September, the teams should have played three or four games in the league, helping them to be match fit for the challenge on the continent.

First weekend of action

With the first match already done and dusted on Friday, this Saturday, August 23, and Sunday, August 24, will see some top games across the remaining centres, with one of those being the latest South East derby involving newly promoted Kun-Khalifat against eight-time league winner, Rangers.

Surprise team of the 2024/2025 season, Ikorodu City, will hope to improve on their achievement last season when they took the league by storm and lost out on a place on the continent just by a whisker after finishing fourth in their first season in the top flight. They will be up against Kwara United, who also secured a continental slot after winning the President’s Federation Cup at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Ilorin.

Other games for the weekend will see Abia Warriors playing at home against Kano Pillars while promoted Wikki Tourist host Plateau United as Warri Wolves travel to Katsina to keep a date with Katsina United.

It will be El-Kanemi Warriors against Bendel Insurance in Maiduguri, same as Shooting Stars and Bayelsa United at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan with the two remaining games seeing promoted Barau FC facing the record title holder of the league, Enyimba at their adopted home in Kano as well as Nasarawa United playing away against Niger Tornadoes.

Participants speak on new season

All the teams have already been talking tough ahead of the new campaign.

Kano pillars coach, Evans Ogenyi said: “We are facing a marathon league and we are going to take it each match as they come and I can assure you that we are going to play each match with a sense of responsibility and every seriousness because we are aware of what is in the mind of the good people of Kano State. We are actually trying to make a statement in this year’s league.”

For Shooting Stars of Ibadan Coach, Nurudeen Aweroro, the Ibadan team would are ready to go all the way to win the league title.

Speaking recently, Aweroro said he doesn’t believe in individual players but always prefer a team work, something that worked for him during his days at Ikorodu City.

“Definitely, we are here to win the league this season. Nothing but to win the league,” he said.

“My blueprint is to give them what they want, and what they want is to go for the continental, probably to win the league. With God, everything is possible.