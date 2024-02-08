Football Icon Izilein, Owed By NFF, Passes Away at 81

The Nigerian football community is mourning the loss of Godwin Izilein, a revered former international player and esteemed coach, who passed away at the age of 81 in Benin City, Edo State, yesterday.

Izilein’s demise follows a battle with abdominal health issues. Recognized as one of Nigeria’s finest indigenous coaches, Izilein achieved significant success during his coaching career, notably guiding the Super Falcons to their sixth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations victory in South Africa in 2004.

However, controversy marred this triumph, as disagreements arose between the players and federation officials regarding camp allowances and bonuses. While the Falcons demanded their dues before returning home, federation officials accused Izilein of inciting the protest.

Despite his instrumental role in the team’s success, Izilein was denied his entitled payment of $12,000 by the Nigeria Football Association board at the time. Shockingly, subsequent administrations.