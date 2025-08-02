Football: Falcons, Lionesses Show Their Men Way To Glory

As a youngster when the phrase “what a man can do a woman can do better” first became a popular saying among feminists in the 70s and 80s, I was one of those who scoffed, dismissing it as just another talk by ladies to bolster their self-esteem.

For me it was just not possible for the perceived “weaker” sex to match their “stronger” counterparts, especially when it came to physical exertions.

Back then one of the easiest ways to prove this was sports, which was the pastime of most young boys unlike the girls. Thus, while the boys were more likely to follow football, athletics, etc, on the other hand, girls were usually more interested in home chores like sewing, cooking and the like.

Consequently using the 100m for an example; while the male winner of the event at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Jamaica’s Don Quarrie was able to cover the distance in 10.07 seconds, the female winner, Annegret Richter, of West Germany did it in 11.08 seconds.

Decades later women have still been unable to bridge the gap in the blue riband event, with the current record for the males standing at 9.58 seconds, set by Usain Bolt (Jamaica) at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin; while the late American sprinter, Florence Griffith-Joyner, holds the female version of 10.49 seconds, which she set on July 16, 1988, in Indianapolis, USA.

The tussle by women to prove their mettle against men spilled into other sports. In 1998, German tennis player, Karsten Braasch, ranked 203rd, played exhibition matches against Venus and Serena Williams at the Australian Open. The Williams sisters, then the dominant force in the women’s game, had previously claimed they could beat any male player ranked outside the top 200. Braasch defeated Serena 6-1 and Venus 6-2.

The matches highlighted the physical differences and distinct playing styles between male and female professional tennis players.

However, this has not stopped women pushing for more representation not only in sports but also other human endeavours.

Consequently, it’s no more nouveau seeing women branching away from their ‘traditional’ portfolios like nursing and teaching and now being part and parcel of jobs previously exclusive to their male counterparts like bus drivers, mechanics, fighter pilots and frontline military jobs.

And within a space of 48 hours last weekend an indication of how far the ladies have come literally played out some 2,468 kilometres away; first, in Rabat, Morocco and then in Zurich, Switzerland.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons took the first honour when they defeated hosts Morocco 2-3 on Saturday, staging a spirited fight back to win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a record-extending 10th time.

For the first 45 minutes, the West Africans never looked like leaving the Olympic Stadium in Rabat as winners after a sloppy play saw them going two goals down.

But the Super Falcons flipped the script upon resumption of the second half, scoring thrice to win 3-2 and silence the once-boisterous home crowd.

The defeat left a bitter aftertaste for the Moroccans, who now have an unenviable record of losing back-to-back finals on home soil.

For Nigeria, however, the victory meant a completion of their “Mission X,” launched for the nation’s quest for a 10th crown.

It was also vindication for 61-year-old coach Justin Madugu, who stepped in after previous American coach, Randy Waldrum, left last year after failing to reach agreement over a fresh contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

However, it was clear the Federation was never totally convinced in the abilities of the tactician, who despite being part of the female national team for the past 12 years, was only offered a ‘part-time’ job.

But since taking charge, the Adamawa-born gaffer has lost just once, a narrow 2-1 defeat to France, while racking up 11 wins and two draws.

Nonetheless, despite the Falcons virtual total dominance of female football on the African continent, they had hitherto still been treated poorly when it comes to being rewarded by the powers that be when compared to their male counterparts.

For instance, despite only winning the Nations Cup three times, the Super Eagles have been rewarded with houses twice; first, after their maiden triumph in 1980 on home soil, and then when they won it for the second time in Tunisia in 1994, each received cash prizes and national honours.

Thankfully, all these changed last Monday when President Bola Tinubu stunned the girls, their officials and many Nigerians by announcing the biggest ever reward package for a national team; which included $100, 000; three-bedroom houses and national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). Officials were, however, given $50, 000.

Naturally, the reward has generated varying responses with some arguing that it is excessive, others believe that it was deserved.

And in Zurich, the Three Lionesses brought great joy to the English after successfully defending their European crown in a pulsating penalty shootout win over world champions, Spain, who had incidentally beaten them in last year’s World Cup final.

In doing so, they not only became the first English football team (male or female) to win a trophy on foreign soil, they went two better than the Three Lions whose only claim to fame is their 1966 World Cup triumph on home soil.

Since then chants of “it’s coming home” whenever the Three Lions take to the field in any international competition have fallen flat with their repeated failures to bring a trophy of any hue back home.

Until Monday, the disparity in rewards for both male and female sports was not just limited to Nigeria, the US female national team had to take their Federation to court before they secured parity with their male counterparts.

Others had already made adjustments with all the four tennis Grand Slams (Australian, Wimbledon, French and US Opens) paying the same prize money to their male and female players.

However, no matter arguments for or against the President’s award, one thing is crystal clear though and, that is: At least, the Falcons brought joy to their countrymen and women, and in doing so once again, reinforced the fact that sports is still the only thing that unites us in Nigeria.

No individual or group raised eyebrows that two Igbo ladies and a Yoruba girl scored last Saturday. Instead, it was celebration across the length and breadth of the land of the Giant of Africa; while in England, thousands lined the streets to celebrate the fact that their girls had once again ‘brought it home’!