Football Death: Agitation, Disease Conditions Could Cause Sudden Passing –Prof. Onajole

Against the background of sudden deaths recorded among some Nigerians in the course of watching foot- ball match between Nigeria and South Africa recently, a Professor of Community Medicine and Consultant Public Health Physician, Bayo Onajole, has clarified that the deaths arose from the agitation of the victims, not because they were watching football match. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Onajole, who is also an epidemiologist, said such deaths could have been occured due to some hidden disease conditions the victims suffered. He said they could have been hypertensive; they could have had heart related diseases and could have had low blood supply to their hearts.

“When they become suddenly agitated or excited in the course of watching a match or any other activity, the heart will have to work faster and they will experience insufficient blood/ oxygen supply to their heart. “That is what tends to happen when some persons that have some hidden disease conditions become agitated or excited. They could succumb to death at such instances.” According to Prof Onajole, while watching foot- ball matches, some people get sudden excitement and they might get heart attack in the process, during which they could pass on.

Similarly, he said that such deaths were not peculiar to persons watching football matches. “When some people use drugs to enhance sexual performance, they could get over stimulated and they can just have heart attack as their heart goes into subtraction and thereby leading to death.” Hence, he said, their deaths were not because they were watching football match; rather, the sudden excitement/agitation is what resulted to the sudden death.

Furthermore, the consultant public health physician also cited other instances when some become agitated due to sudden bad news. Onajole said because they didn’t expect the bad news, they could become agitated which can also delay blood/ oxygen flow to the heart, particularly for persons suffering some medical conditions.