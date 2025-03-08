Football coaches must not do jobs of agents –Ojuolape Kosoko

Share

The dynamics of sports and talents management industry is changing and what with younger, fresher and wide-eyed, but very resourceful males and particularly females, joining the fast evolving sector of the sports industry.

In a recent chat with the media, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of TopPro Sports Management Company, Princess Ojuolape Kosoko, was upbeat about bringing the much desired panache, class and unbridled professionalism to this sports sector in Nigeria and Africa.

“Managing talents goes much more than paperworks and mere rhetorics. It is a very tasking job that demands compassion, honesty, trust and professionalism in all of its ramifications, from the talents managers,” Princess Kosoko stated.

“As you know, at TopPro Management Company, we deal with top talented athletes. We manage our athletes on and off the field after their careers. For instance, with Folashade Ijamilusi, we’re working on deals outside football for her, because we all know that a footballer’s life is short.

“I love to see footballers who have passion and not ambition. I tell you, players with more passion for the game, often have a longer and more rewarding careers,” she noted.

The smooth talking CEO of the leading sports management company, was quick, to admonish football coaches and administrators to stick to their core and primary assignments.

“I would advise the football coaches to take a breather and allow football agents to do their jobs. While our own job is to scout and manage players. We don’t tell coaches who to play or not to play. I would want to ask also, that everyone faces his or her specific jobs for the betterment of the game in the country,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

