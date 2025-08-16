Football Aficionados Gear Up For Thrills As EPL Returns

After a three-month hiatus, the world’s most watched domestic football competition, the English Premier League (EPL), returns with a bang.

Although this season’s break was somewhat mitigated by the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, which saw 32 teams in action in the US, and the women’s championships in Europe and Africa, the truth is that nothing really compares with the way the ‘beautiful game’ is played in England.

With 20 teams playing 38 games the league begins in August and runs till May 2026.

However, unlike previous editions in which Week One kicked off on a Saturday; this season, the opening game was played yesterday between champions, Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield. The remaining fixtures’ll take place over three days and conclude on Monday with the game between newly-promoted Leeds United and Everton.

To add more spice to the schedule, aficionados will enjoy an opening weekend blockbuster fixture after the computer threw up a tantalising clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, scheduled for tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Although United’s stock on the field of play has fallen drastically in recent times, the Red Devils are still a household attraction.

Despite their 15th position last season being their worst placing since the Premier League debuted in 1992, Old Trafford will still be filled to the rafters with supporters hoping to see a massive improvement in their team against the side that finished second last campaign.

Aware that his team hugely underperformed last season, Ruben Amorim, who joined the club on November 1, 2024, has invested heavily on new players, hoping that this and having more time to drill the players will pay off with at least a top half finish.

It appears that the 40-year-old Portuguese handler may be on the right track after United won the Premier League Summer Series in the US, with wins over Bournemouth (4-1), West Ham (2-1) and drawing 2-2 with Everton, and the Snapdragon Cup courtesy of a 5-4 penalty win over Fiorentina in the last pre-season friendly. The game, played at Old Trafford, had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

But like any discerning football fan knows, ‘friendlies’ are a far cry from the real thing and how far United has progressed under Amorim will be tested to the fullest tomorrow.

As I pointed out earlier, although United finished poorly last season, that did not stop the club from attracting some outstanding talent to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have spent more than £200 million on the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Paraguayan starlet, Diego Leon, and highly-rated RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko in an effort to improve the team both offensively and defensively.

The BBC’s chief football writer, Phil McNulty, in his predictions for the season, tipped United to finish seventh. He feels the campaign will conclude with Liverpool retaining their crown, Arsenal second again and Manchester City third!

But just like Amorim, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is also under severe scrutiny after seeing his side finish second the last three campaigns – twice to Manchester City and Liverpool last season – becoming only the second club in Premier League history to do so. Incidentally, the first club to do so was also The Gunners (1998/99 to 2000/01).

And like Amorim, the Spaniard has been heavily backed in the transfer market to the tune of £201 million, which saw the arrival of one of Europe’s hottest strikers, Viktor Gyokeres, who cost £64 million to leave Sporting, and the owners and fans will expect nothing more than for him to finally end The Gunners 21-year wait for the title.

Unlike United, Arsenal enjoyed a topsy-turvy pre-season, winning three of their five games; losing 1-0 to their great North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, and 3-2 to Spanish outfit, Villarreal.

However, Arsenal finished their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 victory over another Spanish side, Athletic Bilbao, with Gyokeres scoring the opening goal, and Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz also on target.

The Gunners should thus be all fired up for their 245th tussle with United, who has had the overall edge with 99 victories to The Gunners’ 90.

In recent times, however, the London outfit has been on the ascendancy with their last defeat, to the Red Devils (3-1) incidentally at Old Trafford on September 4, 2022.

But these are not the only teams jostling for honours. While United is not likely to challenge for the top prize this time, bookmakers have already tipped a number of clubs as serious contenders to give Liverpool a run for their money.

One of them is Manchester City who had a disastrous season last campaign, failing to win a trophy of any kind for the first time since 2017, and have so far spent £154 million on five new players as Pep Guardiola tries to coach his side to rediscover the panache that guided them to a record-setting four consecutive titles from 2020–21 and 2023–24.

Also considered in this bracket are the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup winners, Chelsea.

Although the Blues finished fourth, 15 points from the top last campaign, they did win the UEFA Conference League and are clearly determined to make a splash by splashing £249 million on six players and are likely to add more before the transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, September 1.

According to reports, the Stamford Bridge outfit is in talks to help Alejandro Garnacho end his Old Trafford nightmare by bringing him to London.

Newcastle United, which ended a 70-year wait for a trophy when they beat Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup and finished fifth, 18 points from the top, are currently struggling to bring in players and have so far only been able to bring in Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have missed out on a host of targets, including Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, James Trafford, Liam Delap and Dean Huijsen, while the Alexander Isak saga continues to drag on.

The newly-promoted sides are Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland, who returned to the top flight after absences of two, one, and eight years respectively.

All three are harbouring different expectations from the possible title contenders and will be desperate to end the unwanted record of all of them going straight back down in May next year as has been the case in the previous two seasons (2023–24 and 2024–25).

But whatever the case, fans of the 20 Premier League teams are in for another season of thrills and chills as they follow the highs and lows of their sides for the next nine months.