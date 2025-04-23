Football Academy: Union Bank’s Edu360 Initiative Fuels Future Stars

Share

Union Bank has again demonstrated its commitment to youth development and quality education by sponsoring the 11th edition of the Greensprings Football Academy.

The five-day training camp, held from April 13 to April 17, 2025, at the School’s Lekki campus, catered to children aged five to 17.

Participants received expert coaching from top international coaches affiliated with the West Bromwich Albion Football Club, Dutch Football Association and the English Football League (EFL), alongside support from coaches from the Lagos State Football Association and Nigerian football legend Victor Ikpeba, “The Prince of Monaco.”

The closing ceremony, held on April 17, 2025, was graced by notable guests from the football community, including Lagos State FA Chairman Laimeed Gafar with Samuel Jake Whitmore, Jordan Hall and Owen Jones, West Bromwich Albion coaches.

During the closing ceremony, Bukola Ayeni, Lead External Communications, Union Bank of Nigeria, stated, “Union Bank is a sponsor in the Greenspring Football Academy under our Edu360 initiative, which aligns with one of our core values of being Community Focused.

Edu360 is the Bank’s initiative to promote quality education, whether formal or informal, which includes sports and supports SDG 4 on Quality Education.

With 108 years of legacy of being Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted partner, the Bank’s Edu360 Initiative demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in the leaders of today and tomorrow.”

Mrs Lai Koiki, the Founder and CEO of Greensprings School, said: “We are being future-ready, we are preparing the youth for the future for football and leadership.”

Victor Ikpeba lauded the school’s effort and sponsors, stating: “This is a school that empowers boys and girls in education, especially football.”

The Greensprings Football Academy has a proven record of producing professional players, with some graduates playing for the Under-17 national team of Nigeria.

This year, top students, Alabi Aliami and Ayodeji Boluwatife, were awarded additional virtual training sessions with the coaches, amongst other benefits.

The success of the Greensprings Football Academy underscores the unifying power of football across cultures and nations.

Union Bank remains dedicated to fostering youth development and quality education through initiatives like the GreenSprings Football Academy.

