FoodbyMomi Urges Export Compliance As LCCI Inducts 47 New Members

Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer( CEO) of FoodbyMomi, Mr. Michael Segun Sosanya, has emphasized the importance of full compliance with export regulations as a critical factor in enhancing productivity and global recognition for Nigerian businesses.

He made this assertion on Thursday following his formal induction, alongside 46 other entrepreneurs and business leaders as new members into the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), which took place at the chamber’s headquarters in Lagos.

Commending the LCCI for upholding quality standards and improving the global image of Nigerian products, Mr. Sosanya pointed out the growing international attention FoodbyMomi has received.

He stressed the need for businesses to align with relevant authorities and regulations to strengthen operational standards and foster international partnerships.

“We are a brand that is focused on export, and we believe that to earn international accolades, we must align with the appropriate authorities and elevate our operational standards,” Sosanya said.

He further noted that compliance with export standards not only increases productivity but also facilitates strategic networking and collaborations with international markets, creating valuable exposure and business opportunities.

“This will help us with compliance, improve productivity, and serve as a solid reference point locally. Networking and collaboration will further enhance our global presence,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Otunba Akinbo Akin Olugbade, Vice President and Chairman of Welfare and Membership at the LCCI, encouraged the new inductees to uphold integrity and ethical standards in all business dealings.

