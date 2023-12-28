Food Waste at Festivities Contributes To Global Warming, Says Expert

A climate and environmental advocate and Team Lead for the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation, Mr. Michael David, has warned that food waste, especially at Christmas, contributes to global warming. David revealed this during an interview with journalists recently. He explained: “For the uninitiated, excess amounts of greenhouse gases such as methane, carbon dioxide (CO2), and chlorofluorocarbons absorb infrared radiation and heat the earth’s atmosphere, causing global warming and climate change.

“In addition to money being wasted, discarded food has a negative impact on our environment as it contributes to global warming. “Despite this situation, food waste at festivities is very alarming at Christmas, as many of the foods prepared will never be eaten.” Nigerians, David urged, should consider the energy and natural resources expended in processing, transporting, storing, and cooking food.

“Food waste that ends up in landfills produces a large amount of methane, a more powerful greenhouse gas than even CO2. “Food waste also represents a great waste of fresh water and groundwater resources. With agriculture accounting for 70 per cent of the water used throughout the world, the food packaging of many food products is excessive. “There is a growing awareness that the packaging is environmentally unfriendly because it is non-biodegradable and invariably just gets thrown away and lands up on our landfills or our streets as litter,” he added.

David also gave some tips on how to prevent food waste. “Don’t throw away good food; feed someone else. You will feel great joy when you share with others. “Many of us don’t give a thought to the quantity of food we waste daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly, with an increase in tonnes of food waste during festivities including Christmas. “Food waste in this context refers to food left over on your plate; too much food prepared and not used generally ends up in the dustbin or dump- site,” he said.

According to him, food waste is an unfair attitude, particularly in a nation where there are children who spend days with empty stomachs.