Food Vendors, Families Bemoan Soaring Cost Of Onions

The high cost of onions has significantly impacted on many segments of the society, especially food vendors, making it challenging for them to either buy, sell or maintain their profit margins, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Onions are a nutrient-rich food that offers numerous health benefits due to their high content of antioxidants, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. Each fleshy bulb contains quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer.

Health benefits

Studies have also shown that onions are rich in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, which can help lower cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and risk of heart disease. Onions contain compounds that have anti – inflammatory properties, which may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and allergies.

Onions are a good source of dietary fiber, which can help promote digestive health, prevent constipation, and support healthy gut bacteria. Onions contain vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system, and can help reduce the severity of colds and flu.

It contains compounds that have been shown to have a positive effect on blood sugar levels, making them a potential natural remedy for managing diabetes.

Overall, onions are a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can add flavor, texture, and health benefits to a variety of dishes.

Onions are a fundamental ingredient in many cuisines around the world, including Nigerian. .it ads d a depth of flavor to various dishes, from savory stews and soups to spicy sauces and marinades.

According to Chief Esther Emmanuel of Esty Pastries onions releases a sweet, caramel-like aroma when cooked, which enhances the overall aroma of a dish. It also adds a crunchy texture to salads, sandwiches, and other dishes, while cooked onions can add a smooth, creamy texture to sauces and stews.

Onions can be used in various forms – raw, cooked, caramelized, roasted, or pickled – making them a versatile ingredient in many recipes. It complement the flavors of other ingredients, such as meats, vegetables, and grains, enhancing the overall taste of a dish.

Experts’ opinions

In Nigerian cuisine, onions are a staple ingredient in many popular dishes, such as jollof rice, suya, egusi soup, and akara. They add flavour, texture, and nutritional value to these dishes, making them a fundamental component of Nigerian cooking.

Chef Hilda Baci, a renowned Nigerian chef and food consultant, said: “Onions are the backbone of many Nigerian dishes, and their importance cannot be overstated.

They add a depth of flavour, texture, and aroma that is unparalleled by any other ingredient. “One of the reasons onions are so crucial in Nigerian cuisine is that they provide a fundamental flavour profile that enhances the overall taste of a dish.

Whether sautéed, caramelized, or roasted, onions bring out the natural sweetness in other ingredients, balancing out the savoury and spicy flavors”.

In Nigerian cuisine, onions are often paired with other nutrient-dense ingredients like leafy greens, peppers, and tomatoes to create dishes that are both delicious and nutritious. In addition to their culinary and nutritional value, onions also hold cultural significance in Nigerian cuisine.

They are a symbol of hospitality, generosity, and community, often served at social gatherings and celebrations. Although onion is a staple ingredient in many Nigerian dishes, their increased price has forced vendors to either absorb the cost or pass it on to consumers.

Inside Abuja investigations revealed that , many food vendors in Abuja have reported a decline in sales due to the high cost of onions and other essential ingredients.

Some have been forced to reduce their onion usage or seek alternative ingredients, which can affect the flavor and quality of their dishes. To put this into perspective, a bag of onions that previously cost around N20,000 to N30,000 now costs between N50,000 to N70,000.

This significant price increase has made it difficult for food vendors to maintain their businesses without increasing prices or reducing quality.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that onions are a perishable item, and vendors must balance the need to stock up with the risk of spoilage.

As a result, many vendors are now buying onions in smaller quantities, which can lead to higher costs and reduced profitability.

Overall, the high cost of onions has created a challenging environment for food vendors in Abuja, forcing them to adapt and innovate to remain competitive.

Clifford Chukwudi, an Abuja based online food vendor, noted that the increase in the cost of onions has a negative impact on his food business. “Onion used to be one of the cheapest ingredients to buy but the budget for it now triples what it used to be.

Customers expect you to give them quality for less and inability to meet up with this leads to decline in patronage “.

Shortage

The main culprit behind this price surge is the recent flooding that ravaged many parts of the country, particularly the northern regions where onions are predominantly grown.

The floods not only destroyed onion farms but also disrupted transportation networks, making it challenging for farmers to get their produce to the markets Insecurity in the northern regions has also contributed to the onion shortage.

Many farmers have been forced to abandon their farms due to fear of attacks by terrorists and bandits. This has resulted in a significant decline in onion production, which in turn has driven up prices ¹.

Another factor exacerbating the onion shortage according to Ibrahim Idris, an onion dealer in Orange Market, a popular onion hub market in Nasarawa State, is the lack of adequate storage facilities.

“Onions are a perishable crop and require proper storage to maintain their quality. However, many farmers in Nigeria lack access to such facilities, resulting in significant post-harvest losses”.

The high cost of onions has had a ripple effect on the entire food chain, with many restaurants and food vendors struggling to cope with the increased expenses.

Consumers are also feeling the pinch, with many being forced to reduce their onion consumption or seek alternative ingredients.

Way out

To address the onion shortage, the Nigerian government needs to take urgent action. This includes providing support to farmers, such as subsidies on seeds and fertilizers, as well as investing in storage facilities and transportation infrastructure.

In addition, Margaret Agabi, a restaurant owner in Abuja stressed that the government needs to address the security challenges facing farmers in the northern regions.

This requires a multi-faceted approach, including increased military presence, community engagement, and economic empowerment programmes. Until these issues are addressed, Nigerians will continue to feel the effects of the onion shortage.

As one consumer lamented, “Onions are a staple ingredient in our cuisine, but now they’ve become a luxury item. It’s heartbreaking to see how something so essential has become so unaffordable”

