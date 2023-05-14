Food That Brightens Eyes

The eyes are not just windows of the soul or for seeing the world. They add to the total beauty of the face. And bright, whites eyes are among the most beautiful. This is why it is important to take care of the eyes specially. There are several Vitamins that help nourish and keep the eyes healthy and beautiful. Fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin A, B, C and E are the miracle tonic for bright eyes. Fruits, nuts and vegetables that are great for healthy eyes include:

Carrots

During our days of studying biology, snacking on Carrots was top on the list for bright eyes. Now, Carrots aren’t the only way to eat your way to a healthy pair of eyes. It’s been said that this notion gained popularity during World War II, when it was reported that a British pilot owed his excellent vision to his steady diet of Carrots. Carrots are a potent source of beta-carotene, which helps the retina and other eye parts to function smoothly. Carrots aren’t the only food that can help battle eye problems. There are several other Vitamins that are essential to maintaining healthy eyes. Also make these five foods staples in your diet.

Citrus fruits

The wonders of Citrus never ends. From Oranges, to Grapes, to Tangerine, Lemon and so on, all are rich in Vitamin C. Citrus fruits are essential as almost all our entire body depends on Vitamin C, including our eyes. Consuming a dose of Vitamin C everyday will help your eyes fight aging and reduce your chances of cataracts.

Sweet potatoes

If you’re not a fan of Carrots, you can also get your beta-carotene from sweet potatoes. This delicious and inexpensive tuberous root is also a precious storer of Vitamin A. Just one sweet potato is more than the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin A, making it an excellent nutrient to prevent vision loss and macular degeneration.

Salmon

Salmon, Mackerel and other oily fish are rich in a fatty acid found in our retinas. Having just two servings a week can maintain your stores of Omega-3 fatty acids to help protect you from macular degeneration.

Pawpaw

Papaya is rich in Vitamin A, which helps protect your vision from degenerating. Nobody wants to lose their ability to see due to diseases like age-related macular degeneration, and eating Papayas will ensure that you do not see a day where you cannot see.

Almonds

Almonds are a good source of Vitamin E, which has been shown in research to protect the eyes from free radical damage. This may help slow the progression of Cataracts caused by ultraviolet exposure and decrease macular degeneration.