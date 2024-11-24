Food Sufficiency: Faculties of Agric should be able to feed varsity communities –Adegoke

Share

Aare Egbe-Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has urged Faculties of Agriculture in the Nigerian Universities to have their farms upgraded to be able to produce foods to feed their immediate communities and reduce food scarcity in the country.

He gave the charge on Friday after he was conferred with a Distinguished Alumni Award of the faculty at the Oduduwa Hall of the University. The programme was part of the 13th Faculty of Agriculture’s Lecture and Awards with the theme: “Mitigating Rising Food Prices: The Underlying Issues”. The lecture was delivered by Senior Agricultural Economist, World Bank, Dr Adetunji Oredipe.

According to the Dean Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Professor A.A. Tijani, the Award was bestowed on Olooye Adegoke in recognition of his numerous generous donations and projects executed in the Faculty of Agriculture.

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph on Sunday, Oloye Adegoke, who donated N20m to the faculty, said it must be tailored towards the resuscitation of the Faculty Teaching and Research Farm of the University.

He added that he felt happy and elated that his little contributions to the Faculty and the University were recognised.

Share

Please follow and like us: