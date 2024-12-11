Food Storage: FG Endorses Cold Storage Initiative

Share

Federal Government has thrown its weight behind Cold Storage Initiative, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing food security across the country.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this in his office in Abuja when he received a delegation from the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), GENESIS Energy Group, USAID, and KPMG to discuss a strategic partnership on Solar-Powered Cold Room Storages and logistics, a statement by Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga said.

During the meeting, the delegation presented details of their ongoing efforts and collaborations with key stakeholders to deploy cold storage facilities in strategic locations nationwide.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce farm produce losses and enhance supply chain efficiency. HM Edun commended the delegation and reiterated that food security is a top priority for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration.

He highlighted how recent economic reforms, including market-based pricing for fuel and foreign exchange policies, have stabilized the economy and created a conducive environment for investment.

The Minister assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support, emphasising the alignment of their project with the government’s agenda to foster job creation, attract foreign investment, and reduce poverty.

