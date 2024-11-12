Insecurity: Food Shortage To persist – AFAN

Share

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Tuesday revealed that food shortages will persist nationwide as a result of the ongoing kidnappings, killings of farmers, and occupying of farmlands across the country.

The National Vice President of the AFAN, Chief Daniel Okafor, made this known while speaking at the 46th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security in Cross River State.

The association expressed serious concerns over large-scale extortion of farmers at increasing numbers of illegal checkpoints in parts of the country.

Okafor, who is also the National President of the Potatoes Farmers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), explained that extortion at illegal checkpoints contributes to the shortage and high cost of food.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to curtail these checkpoints to enable farm products to move freely to their destinations.

“How shall we have food security in Nigeria when bandits kidnap and kill farmers, occupying vast farmlands? Insecurity is a big concern to farmers.

“Many farmers have abandoned their farms as a result. Food availability is seriously threatened. Therefore, high food costs will persist.

“Our farmers who transport, say, trucks of oranges from Benue State pay a minimum of N20,000 at the many checkpoints on the routes to Anambra State, for instance.

“Isn’t this extortion? It is affecting farmers significantly.

“The burdens, of course, are passed to the final consumers.” Okafor stated

Okafor further urged the government to provide farm inputs to the right farmers, not politicians.



