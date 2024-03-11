Food Shortage: Remove Import Duties On Food Items, Adeyanju Urges Tinubu

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged President Bola Tinubu to temporarily remove import duties on all imported food items into Nigeria.

Adeyanju, in a statement issued on Monday emphasized the urgent need for action said that removing import duties on all imported food items into Nigeria would provide immediate relief to Nigerians facing food shortage challenges

He commended Tinubu for instructing the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to return the food they had seized to the people who owned it.

The human rights activist noted that it shows Tinubu’s dedication to combating hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria.

“The prevailing insecurity caused by banditry and other criminal activities has significantly impacted the agricultural sector.

“Many farmers are unable to go to their farms due to the fear of attacks, resulting in reduced agricultural productivity and food scarcity.

“The President should temporarily remove import duties on all imported food items. This measure will help alleviate the current challenges faced by Nigerians.