Food Shortage: Nigeria Spends $1.5bn To Import Dairy Food, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, lamented that the long-term neglect of the livestock sector has weighed heavily on the country’s import bills, with milk and dairy products accounting for $1.2-1.5 billion.

He also said foreign investors are ready to take advantage of the country’s huge potentials in the livestock sector. Based on this, President Tinubu, who decried the neglect of the livestock sector by his predecessors, pledged to collaborate with the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee to attract investments to the livestock value chain, enabling it to contribute substantially to Nigeria’s GDP and create jobs.

President Tinubu stated this at a two-day Stakeholders’ Consultative Workshop on Live stock Reforms at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who said livestock could contribute so much to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and provide decent jobs, said his administration would create the enabling environment where business will thrive.

He said: “I’m delighted to join you at this consultative workshop, dedicated to one of the most critical aspects of our nation’s development. “The livestock sector is a very important sector, we’re going to give it all it needs to bring value to our country.

Stakeholders, I stand here assuring you that you will not regret the collaboration and the investment coming into this sector.

“It is about time that we did it right. A country of over 200 million people and cannot serve our children one pint of milk in the classroom per day. “We didn’t see the investment opportunities, we didn’t see the economy in the past, now we’ve seen it, we must work together to realise the dream.

