Food Security: Zulum Launches Distribution Of Subsidized Fertilizer

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday flagged off the distribution of subsidized fertilizer and free farm input support to farmers ahead of the 2025 wet and irrigation farming seasons.

The launch took place at the Fertilizer Blending Company, Farm Centre, Maiduguri, where the governor announced a 50% subsidy on 75 trucks of fertilizer to benefit smallholder farmers, returnees in resettled communities, youths, women, and vulnerable groups across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

“I have approved the sale of fertilizers at a subsidized rate of 50 percent, a strategic decision to make them affordable, accessible, and impactful,” Zulum stated. “This decision is part of our broader agricultural policy under Pillar Two of our 25-Year Development Plan and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative.”

The initiative features two key components: the subsidized sale of Wet Blend and Dry Blend fertilizers. According to Zulum, the liquid-based Wet Blend, which is less prone to misuse, will be distributed in areas experiencing heightened security threats. In contrast, the Dry Blend, which is granular and easier to store, will be sent to relatively secure locations.

“This distinction is not only agronomic but also strategic for security management, ensuring fertilizers are not diverted for unauthorized or dangerous uses,” he added.

Zulum emphasized that supporting farmers with inputs like fertilizer is essential to rebuilding livelihoods, boosting soil fertility, increasing yields, stabilizing food prices, enhancing household food security, and reducing reliance on food imports.

“Agriculture remains a pillar of peace and progress. Food security is national security. This administration will stop at nothing to empower our farmers, protect our communities, and rebuild our local economy through the transformative power of agriculture,” the governor said.

He issued a stern warning against the diversion of fertilizers, citing serious security implications. “We are acutely aware that fertilizers, particularly certain components, can be exploited for illegitimate and criminal uses. This is a threat we are addressing with the seriousness it deserves.”

Zulum announced that fertilizer distribution will now be strictly tracked by batch, source, and destination. Sensitive areas will receive only Wet Blend fertilizers. Proxy purchases are banned, and all recipients must undergo verification. Traditional and community leaders are tasked with ensuring transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

“Fertilizer movement will require official clearance. All agro-dealers must be registered, vetted, and closely monitored. Anyone caught diverting, hoarding, or illegally reselling fertilizer will face the full wrath of the law,” Zulum warned.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, and development partners for their continued support of Borno State’s agricultural initiatives.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr. Bawu Musami, reiterated the state government’s commitment to food self-sufficiency and economic recovery through agriculture. He disclosed that support extended to 12,000 farmers in Baga and Monguno led to crop yields worth over ₦3.1 billion.

“These farmers, including resettled households, women, and youth, received improved cowpea seeds, agrochemicals, and agronomic training. Despite early rainfall cessation, the output was exceptional,” Bawu stated.

He called for the reactivation of the state’s fertilizer plant and the establishment of a dedicated Agricultural Development Trust Fund to further drive the sector’s growth.