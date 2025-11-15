Food Security: Zulum Flags Off Agricultural Inputs Distribution For Dry Season

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of critical agricultural inputs for the 2025/2026 dry season wheat farming under the Federal Government National Agriculture Growth Scheme tagged ” Agro Pocket”.

The event, which marked the commencement of the Federal Government’s intervention programme for wheat cultivation in Nigeria, consisted of the distribution of farm inputs such as high-yielding wheat seeds, blended fertilisers, tractors, and pesticides.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, which was held at the Jere Bowl in Dusuman, Jere Local Government on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum said, “Here in Borno State, wheat cultivation is not just a programme; it is a transformative initiative.

“Through targeted investments in irrigation, mechanisation, quality inputs, and extension services, we are equipping farmers to achieve higher yields, enhance productivity, and contribute meaningfully to national output.”.

The initiative is being implemented under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP), a flagship programme of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security designed to empower farmers and reduce the country’s reliance on food imports.

Addressing beneficiaries and stakeholders, Zulum said that the programme aligns with his administration’s commitment to revitalising the agricultural sector.

“Borno State has achieved remarkable milestones under our people-centred agricultural vision. Our input support programmes have reached tens of thousands of smallholder farmers, resettled households, women, and youth, providing improved seeds, agrochemicals, and agronomic guidance,” Zulum said

While commending President Tinubu’s food security initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Governor Zulum said, “Let me begin by acknowledging the steadfast leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has continued to champion transformative investments in agriculture across Nigeria.”

The Governor said, “Mr President’s commitment to food security and national productivity provides the foundation upon which programmes like this are built.”

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, noting, “I also express profound appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, His Excellency Senator Abubakar Kyari, for sustaining this national programme and for selecting Borno State as one of the priority locations for scaled wheat production.”

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said that 16 states will benefit from the NAGS-AP wheat component of the 2025/2026 season

.“Today, the wheat component of the NAG-AP programme covers 16 wheat-producing states of the federation. These are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara,” Sen Kyari said.

He said very soon the Federal Government will, in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), commence data registration of farmlands and farmers with a view to having accurate data for planning and implementation of programs.

“For the current 2025/2026 season, the programme is targeting 80,000 registered farmers with an expected output value of approximately N160b.”

“Out of the 40,000 hectares earmarked for wheat production, the 2025/2026 dry season, 3,000 hectares have been allocated to Borno State, representing 6,000 wheat farmers.

This support will be followed by the second phase of the programme, which will promote the cultivation of other priority top value chains across the state.”, the minister said.

In his welcome address, Borno’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr Bawu Musami, enumerated the achievements of the Zulum administration in the agricultural sector.

The commissioner said that an ambitious South Sudan irrigation scheme and Baga Folders projects have been activated, with thousands of farmers cultivating a variety of produce.

The occasion was attended by the senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan; Member Representing Maiduguri at the House of Representatives, Abdulkadir Rahis; that of Marte, Monguno and Nganzai, Engr Bukar Talba.

Other dignitaries include the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi; the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira; the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe; and other senior government officials.