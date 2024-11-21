Food Security: Working To Mitigate Acute Hunger In 2025

Share

Acute food scarcity amid rising costs is a major dilemma confronting today’s Nigeria. A hitherto agrarian nation, Nigeria was famously dubbed an agricultural nation.

Agriculture contributed significantly to her economy, employing a large portion of its workforce. Gifted with fertile agriculture land in excess of 70.8 million hectares, crops such as maize, cassava, guinea corn, yam beans, millet, rice, and their likes were in abundance in the country.

The aforementioned crops were not only abundantly produced, they were relatively affordable. From less than a N10,000 per 50kg bag of rice in 2014, the same kilogramme of rice in November 2024 now sells between N95,000 and N100k, depending on the brand.

A 25 kg of red oil previously sold for less than N15, 000 in 2014 now sells for N65k. Every food item has rolled 10 times over in price compared to what they sold for five years ago.

Food inflation

The high cost of food items is a major force responsible for sustained inflation. Though the country has been battling persistent inflationary pressure before now, at a slower pace, the outright removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, pushed the price of food items and other essential services and commodities beyond the affordable threshold of the messes.

The October 2024 inflation report released last week by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put food index inflation at 39.16 per cent year-on-year, a 7.46 per cent point higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 (31.52%).

The rise in food inflation on a yearon-year basis was attributed to increases in prices of guinea corn, rice, maize grains, rice, etc. (bread and cereals class), yam, water yam, coco yam, etc. (potatoes, yam, and Other tubers class), palm oil, vegetable oil, etc. (oil and fats class), and Milo Lipton, Bournvita, etc. (coffee, tea, and Cocoa class).

Likewise, on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October 2024 was 2.94 per cent. This was 0.30 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2024 (2.64%).

The rise in food inflation was caused by an increase in the average prices of palm oil, vegetable oil, etc. (Oil & fats class), mudfish, cropker (apo), fresh fish (obokun), etc. (fish class), dried beef, goat meat, mutton, skin meat, etc. (meat class), and bread, guinea corn flour, plantains flour, rice, etc. (bread and cereals class).

The average annual rate of food inflation for the 13 months ending October 2024 over the previous 12-month average was 38.12 per cent, which was 11.79 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in October 2023 (26.33%).

Nigerians on hunger risk

With less than six weeks until the new fiscal year 2025, a report on acute food deprivation projected that over 33 million people would face food insecurity in Nigeria in 2025.

The report on food insecurity and malnutrition analysis, Cadre Harmonisé, led by the government of Nigeria and supported by partners, alerts on the deterioration of food security in Nigeria, with 33.1 million people expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity during the coming season June-August).

The number of people experiencing emergency levels (Phase 4) of food insecurity is projected to increase from one million people in the peak of the 2024 lean season to 1.8 million people at the same period in 2025, representing a worrying 80 percent rise.

Similarly, about 5.4 million children and nearly 800,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are said to be at risk of acute malnutrition. Some of the affected states are Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe in the North-East, and Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara in the North-West.

Of these, an alarming 1.8 million children could face severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and require critical nutrition treatment.

Nigeria grapples with economic hardship, coupled with record high inflation, which reached 40.9 per cent for food and 34.2 per cent for all items in June 2024.

Insecurity

Food inflation and its associated discomfort are rooted in structural defects—insecurity. Insecurity around agriculture’s high yield zones is a major causative factor responsible for food shortages and their high cost.

Persistent and unrestrained clashes between farmers and Fulani headers in the food production axis such as Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue State, Adamawa, Ondo, and others are recurring incidents.

Reports of farmers randomly abducted from their farms were familiar headlines in the media. Some got killed in the process.

The lucky ones freed after payment of a heavy ransom could leave with part of the body impaired permanently. Banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and farmer-herder conflict in the North Central states, including Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, and Niger, and kidnapping of farmers in part of the SouthWest are the root causes of food shortages and, by extension, responsible for the high cost of food items.

Tackling the scourge

The Federal Government is not unbothered about food inflation and the high cost of food items. It has initiated efforts to increase food production to address food inflation and ensure food security.

Last week, the government sought the collaboration of the private sector to help address the country’s agricultural production challenges. Minister of Agriculture and Food

The alert is a timely warning, a wake-up call to the government to put on more efforts to wedge it beforehand

Security, Mohammad Abubakar, sought private sector collaboration via a video presentation at the Food and Energy Security in Africa Conference in Lagos, organised by White & Case in collaboration with the African Development Bank and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

“The private sector holds the key to unlocking much of Nigeria’s agricultural potential. By investing in advanced technologies, modern infrastructure, and value-added processing, businesses can drive transformative change.

Yet we understand that investing in agriculture comes with its inherent risks. “To address this, the Federal Government is committed to creating an enabling environment through policy reforms and de-risking mechanisms.

We are working closely with development partners and financial institutions to provide credit guarantees, insurance schemes, and blended finance solutions.

Our goal is to lower the barriers to entry and create a stable investment climate that equates long-term commitments from private sector actors,” he explained.

With respect to the insecurity challenge, the government has given a firm commitment to erasing insecurity, a major obstacle for food shortages and responsible for higher prices of food items.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, affirmed on a number of occasions government’s commitment to stamp out insecurity and pave the way for farmers unhindered access to their farmland.

As recently as last week in Abuja on the occasion of the Nigeria Customs Service conference, the NSA reiterated progress recorded by the government on addressing the issue of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

According to Ribadu, government’s high-level strategies have led to the killing of hundreds of bandits daily, forcing many to flee to Chad. “This prompted the Chadian president to declare war on them.

We will secure this country; we will fix it; we are not jokers,” he said. Beyond the guarantee of security for farmers and their farmland, the government is staking conscious investment in agriculture.

Last week, the federal government secured a $134 million loan facility from the African Development Bank aimed at boosting agricultural production, particularly in the seeds and grains sector.

The funding was confirmed in a statement released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Thursday.

The Chief Information Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Eremah Anthonia, said in the statement that the fund would support farmers across the country to increase production of key staple crops, thereby improving national food security.

“The Federal Government has secured a loan facility of $134 million from the African Development Bank to help farmers boost seeds and grain production in the country,” the statement read.

The loan was announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, during the flag-off of the 2024/2025 National Dry Season Farming initiative in Calabar.

Kyari, alongside Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, represented by Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, emphasised the importance of the loan for the continued development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“The reintroduction of the national dry season farming is key to ensuring year-round agricultural production,” Kyari said.

“This loan will be instrumental in guaranteeing national food security, as it will support increased production of critical crops such as wheat, rice, maize, sorghum, soybeans, and cassava,” he added.

Kyari disclosed that the loan was part of the National Agricultural Growth Support Scheme—Agro Pocket Project, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity of Nigerian farmers to meet growing food demands.

Similarly, at the 46th regular meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security that was held in Calabar recently, the Federal Government said it was taking proactive steps to ensure food availability and sustain high agricultural yields, thereby reducing the high cost of living in the country.

Temitope Fashedemi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, stated this: “The agriculture sector is crucial for national economic recovery, stability, and growth. Fashedemi emphasised government’s concern over high food costs and pledged immediate action to address the issue.

He said: “As a responsibility at this meeting, we are to dispassionately explore the best approach to sustaining food security, employment generation, and wealth creation in the country.”

Fashedemi highlighted the importance of collaborations on agribusiness initiatives, providing incentives to researchers, farmers, and processors to increase agricultural output and match national requirements.

The National President, All Farmers Association (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, stressed the need for inclusive efforts to reinvigorate the food supply system, identifying states’ production strengths and consolidating gains for real food security.

Last line

A food insecurity report projecting about 33 million Nigerians to be ravaged by acute hunger in 2025 is worrisome. The alert is a timely warning, a wake-up call to the government to put on more efforts to wedge it beforehand.

