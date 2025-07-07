Food Security: We’ll Remove Bottlenecks In Agric Sector, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to eliminate all barriers stalling Nigeria’s agricultural potential, especially in livestock production, in a push towards food sovereignty and global exports.

The president made the declaration during a bilateral meeting with the Brazilian President, Lula da Silva, on Saturday at the Copacabana Forte in Brazil.

A statement on the event was issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The president said excessive bureaucracy had delayed progress in agriculture, and Nigeria was undertaking reforms to make the sector globally competitive.

He highlighted agriculture as a key area where Nigeria holds a natural competitive advantage that can be unlocked through smart partnerships.

Tinubu assured Brazil that all technical bottlenecks in bilateral agreements would be removed to fast-track trade, energy, mining, and agricultural cooperation.

Tinubu said: “All technicalities in agreements between the two countries will be streamlined and fasttracked in trade, aviation, energy transition, food and agricultural development, mining, and natural resources exploration.”

He praised Brazil’s agricultural research leadership, calling the South American giant a model in food production and export.

On livestock, Tinubu said Nigeria was scaling up investments in poultry, fisheries, and cattle rearing to boost food supply and job creation. He added that Nigeria’s blue economy offered strong potential for long-term collaboration with Brazil in marine and aquatic resources.

The president called for immediate action, stating that both federal and state governments must act swiftly to drive food production nationwide. He stressed that state governments play a critical role in turning agriculture into a major source of employment and national revenue.