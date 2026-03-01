Food Security Vital For Stronger Economy, CAN Advises

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, has encouraged governments at all levels to continue strengthening efforts toward food security to support economic growth.

The CAN Secretary in the state, Very Rev. Tope Owolabi, advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Owolabi called for sustained support for local farming, including improved access to subsidies and better logistics, to help stabilise food prices amid prevailing economic realities.

He also emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, as well as the need for consistent payment of workers’ salaries and pensions. The cleric urged continued investment in infrastructure and vocational training to expand employment opportunities.

He highlighted the need to strengthen law enforcement and enhance intelligence gathering to address insecurity Owolabi said faith-based organisations had important roles to play in promoting national unity and reconciliation.

According to him, they can serve as neutral mediators in conflicts, leveraging their moral authority and trust within communities.

He said that interfaith engagements and dialogue could foster mutual understanding among Nigeria’s diverse religious groups.

Describing the country as multi-cultural and multireligious, Owolabi said faith-based organisations, through healthcare, education and poverty alleviation initiatives, could help address common challenges and promote social cohesion.

He added that such organisations could partner with government agencies and NGOs to expand povertyreduction programmes.

“Recently, we distributed bags of rice to orphanage homes and worked with relevant stakeholders to promote peace and stability in society,” he said.