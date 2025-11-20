Food Security: Varsity, FUT Minna Co-Host Conference On Agri-Food Value Chain Mgt

The Faculty of Agriculture, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, has co-hosted a two-day conference on Agri-Food Value Chain Management aimed at providing a platform for experts, innovators, and stakeholders to shape a more resilient and competitive agri-food future in Nigeria.

The conference was held under the framework of the Cooperation of Holistic Agriculture Innovation Nests in Sub-Saharan Africa Chain Project, funded by the European Union (EU) Erasmus+ Programme.

With the theme, “Agri-Food Value Chain Management in Nigeria: Pathway to Resilient Food Systems and Sustainable Development,” the event brought together participants from academia, industry, civil society, and government.

Speaking at the opening, the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Coordinator of the Chain Project, Professor Robert Onyeneke, said the conference provided opportunities for sharing experiences, presenting research findings, and strengthening collaboration across sectors. He reaffirmed AE-FUNAI’s commitment to driving agricultural transformation through research, teaching, and community engagement.

“Our shared purpose is to strengthen skills, partnerships, and innovations that enable value to be created across Nigeria’s agri-food chains,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Saweda Onipede Liverpool-Tasie of Michigan State University (MSU) noted that agri-food value chains have expanded rapidly over the last three decades. She explained that this transformation has been driven largely by investments from numerous micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in midstream and downstream segments such as wholesale, logistics, processing, and retail.

In another presentation, Professor Eric Eboh, Chief Advisor at the African Institute for Applied Economics, Abuja, spoke on the making of Delta Export Garri, highlighting experiences and lessons from market-oriented agri-food value chain modelling and experimentation in Delta State.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Executive Director, Research Center Abeokuta, Dr. Oluwatoyi Awoniyi; and the Executive Director, Transparency and Good Governance Initiative, Dr. Emeka Ogazi, among others.

The conference also had in attendance the State Coordinator of the Nigerian Farmers Advisory Service (NAIFAS), Mr. Okpani Ndukwe; the President of the Agricultural Society of Nigeria (ASN), Professor Jude Mbanasor; a representative of the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Agriculture; as well as staff and management of AE-FUNAI.