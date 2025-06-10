Food Security: Tinubu’s Agricultural Reforms Yielding Results — Kyari

Share

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said that the Federal Government’s food security policies are beginning to yield positive results, noting that the prices of food items have started to decline across the country.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State, Kyari said the ministry is working to strike a balance between the welfare of farmers and the affordability of food for consumers.

He disclosed that the ministry has adopted a multi-faceted approach to tackling challenges in the agricultural sector, with the goal of boosting the national economy through job creation and increased productivity.

Kyari said the Ministry is vigorously implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, with a clear focus on ensuring food availability, affordability, and accessibility for all Nigerians.

As part of the national wheat farming programme, he announced that Cross River State has now joined the ranks of wheat-producing states. The programme, he said, was launched to reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on wheat importation, which currently stands at six million tonnes annually.

The Minister also cited recent successes in rice production, noting that fertiliser distribution to farmers led to a 58,000-tonne increase in rice output. This, he said, enabled the ministry to distribute subsidised rice to states affected by flooding.

Kyari, however, acknowledged that challenges such as flooding in Kebbi and Niger states, drought in Taraba, and insecurity in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, and parts of Niger State have impacted farming activities. Despite these setbacks, he maintained that there has been a significant improvement in food production nationwide.

To mitigate these challenges, the minister said the government is expanding dry-season farming initiatives and enhancing farmer support programmes.

“In addition to wheat, the ministry has championed a successful rice programme, which has led to positive harvests across the country,” Kyari said.

He emphasized the urgency of increasing agricultural productivity, especially in light of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, projected to reach 400 million by 2050. “The land area remains the same, so we must improve yields per hectare,” he added.

Kyari also announced that the Federal Government is committed to restoring national agricultural assets, including tractors and essential equipment, through an asset restoration programme in collaboration with state governments.

He further disclosed plans to reactivate Nigeria’s largely dormant silo infrastructure, noting that only three silo sites are currently functional.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will work closely with stakeholders to ensure that these critical storage facilities are fully utilised,” the minister assured.

Share