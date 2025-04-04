Food Security: Things President Tinubu Should Fix

Share

An Igbo proverb holds that: “Agha akara aka, anaghi eri nwangwuru”. Translated to English language, this means that cripples do not fall victims to scheduled or appointed wars.

The reason is that in a scheduled war, the cripples and other members of the constituencies of the physically challenged have gotten fair warnings to escape to safety within the intervening time between the notice of the war and the time for commencement of hostilities.

The above scenario underscores the importance of proactive disposition to life in general and leadership in particular. For long, successive Nigerian administrations have never been really proactive.

Rather, they wait for foreseen challenges or even calamities to begin before they start reacting in what has become known as fire brigade approach in Nigerian parlance. This was why nothing was saved from either the oil glut of the Gowon time and the Iraq – Iran war oil windfall during the time of Ibrahim Babangida.

Even when former President Goodluck Jonathan saved from the rise in crude prices during his presidency, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) prevailed on him, in spite of the advice and warning of lurking economic meltdown by Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was the head of the Nigeria’s economic team, for the saved funds to be shared.

The shared funds were spent on frivolities and when the predicted economic crisis came, both the federal and state governments were caught napping.

Even in the face of the daunting economic challenges, Nigerian leaders have continued to handle the national treasury as if Nigeria is in prosperity. Nigeria’s obese debt profile and crave for more loans is proof that in leadership circles, the forewarned is never forearmed.

A new farming season is in the offing. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is facing a daunting challenge: food insecurity. With a population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, the country’s agricultural sector is under immense pressure to produce sufficient food.

Unfortunately, the current state of food security in Nigeria is alarming, with millions of citizens struggling to access nutritious food. According to recent studies, Nigeria ranks among the top 10 developing countries facing serious food insecurity.

While Nigeria’s population grows at geometric proportion, her food production rate grows at arithmetic proportion. This has created a progressively widening gap between the population and food availability, leading to a significant gap between demand and supply.

This gap is exacerbated by factors such as climate change, insecurity, and inadequate agricultural infrastructure. Hence, the perennial hunger and food insecurity which have compounded the country’s economic woes. Several factors contribute to hunger and food insecurity in the country:

Nigeria’s rapid population growth puts pressure on the nation’s agricultural sector, making it challenging to produce sufficient food. The lack of functional roads, storage facilities, and irrigation systems hinders agricultural productivity and food distribution. Climate-related disasters, such as droughts and floods, negatively impact agricultural production and food security.

The Boko Haram insurgency in the north-eastern region has displaced thousands of people, while the marauders, who often clash with farmers in local communities in the southern parts of Nigeria, constitute a great impediment to farming in the entire south of the country. These have negatively impacted agricultural activities and food supply chains all over the country in no mean measures.

To address the pressing issue of food insecurity, the Nigerian government must take proactive steps to ensure sufficient food production and distribution. The government should allocate a significant portion of the national budget to the agricultural sector to support farmers, improve infrastructure, and enhance productivity.

The government should promote climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as conservation agriculture and agroforestry, to mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture. The government should invest in building functional roads, storage facilities, and irrigation systems to support agricultural productivity and food distribution.

The government should ban open grazing and support modern approaches to livestock development like ranching. This will end herdsmen-farmers clashes and free encumbered farmlands for cultivation. Both the government and farmers should equally explore aquaculture.

Livestock and aquaculture development will diversify food sources and improve nutrition. One of the greatest factors responsible for food scarcity is post-harvest losses of farm produce arising from lack of storage facilities and processing equipment. This is pathetic given the fact that farm produce is naturally perishable.

Radical investments in food storage and preservation facilities will reduce post-harvest losses, enhance food security and boost foreign exchange. The government should give functional encouragement to small and medium scale agribusinesses, including access to financial facilities, agricultural inputs and extension services, to enhance farming.

Agriculture, especially food security, cannot be achieved separately by either government or private individuals. Collaboration of both the government and the private sector is necessary for food security to be achieved because a lot of other ancillary factors like expertise, technology and security are involved.

