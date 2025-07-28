Food Security: Stakeholders Charged On Protection Of Farmland

The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Iba Gani Adams has called relevant authorities on adequate protection of farmlands for the safety of farmers in order to boost food security in the South West and the country at large.

Iba Gani Adams who is also the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land declared that protection of the forests is critical to Agricultural development calling on the government at all levels to expedite actions in the interest of the people.

The OPC leader who spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the national coordinating Council open air meeting of the group expressed readiness of his team on meaningful collaboration in the protection of the South West region.

He explained that the meeting was organized as orientation for the members on the activities and efforts of the leaders to move the group forward.

The OPC coordinator also charged on the significance of promoting cultural tourism stressing the crucial role of the Oodua People’s Union (OPU) in propagating the culture with the presence in 103 countries across the world.

His words: “To ensure that our farmers go to their farms without fear , there is element of farming in Yorubaland and if we don’t protect our farmers, agricultural businesses and its commercial activities will be seriously affected and go down. So, we have to protect them and also our youths wherever they are .

“There are challenges in terms of security in the Southwest region and people always come me to ask what I am doing about it as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. Governors as chief security officers of their respective states are saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property . And we have written letters to the governors that the OPC needs to partner with them on the issue of security through the 14 Southwest Security Stakeholders Groups but they are yet to respond to this and we keep having security threats in some of our communities through some criminal herdsmen, bandits, terrorists and other criminal groups.

‘So, we are appealing to our governors to let us have synergy and we are ready to partner with them to rid the region of crimes and criminality.We are not out to intrude on their already established security architecture but to support them security wise as a private security organization and outfit, so that we can have sanity, peace and tranquility in our communities and region as a whole”.

On the the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race, he said his group is trying to sensitize the people on the need to promote our culture and traditions.

“These are our identities and promoting them is very important. This is being done on the platform of Olokun Festival Foundation and not OPC.That was one of the reasons why we are organizing nothing less than 25 different festivals annually across the country. We are just coming from my country home , Arigidi Akiko in Ondo State to celebrate Okota festival.

“We also have like three other festivals to celebrate in August as we are returning to Lagos. We have been invited to another festival in Ijero Ekiti by Owa Ajero, on August 18, so we have huge responsibility at hand, and I have to be up and doing because of my position as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland”.

Former Ekiti/Kogi states OPC coordinator, Comrade Sola Ojo expressed delight on the presence of Aare Ona Kakanfo in Ekiti state at the meeting of the group in the state, added the development would ginger progress on their efforts.

He noted that the state government is doing its best on security, called on governor Biodun Oyebanji to partner OPC to boost the state security architecture.

The State OPC coordinator, Chief Idowu Folorunso said the group is playing vital role in collaborating with security agencies to secure the lives and properties.

He said, “We take to their instructions to tackle kidnapping, banditry and criminal activities. We need encouragement from government but we will remain committed to our security job whether we are rewarded or not. The state government is also performing its role in terms of security, so I commend their effort and contribution to the success of this meeting.”