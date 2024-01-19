Food Security: Research Council To Train Farmers, Commodity Associations

Following the state of emergency on food security declared by President Bola Tinubu, the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) has said it would commence training for farmers and commodity associations.

The Executive Secretary, ARCN, Prof Garba Sharubutu, who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, when he briefed Agriculture Correspondents, said that implementing the state of emergency goes beyond the release of funds.

Sharubutu noted that while the availability of funds was necessary to improve food production in the country, there are many other factors that must get equal attention.

Sharubutu, who was the former Provost of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau State, said that part of the training would help farmers to collaborate with the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) on climate change directives before cultivating crops.

He said: “We need a closer collaboration with our farmers, commodity associations and meteorological unit.

“If you recall when President Tinubu was talking about the declaration of a state of emergency, he said he wanted to revive the commodity associations.

“Some of these farmers listen more to the leadership of their association much more than they listen to the government, why because the politicisation of our polity in itself makes some people not listen to certain radios, not to listen to television programmes. They listen to what they want to hear.

“So we think that the commodity associations will do better if they actually key into the programmes of government.

“Most of the associations were gearing up towards how much budget is going to be made so that they will be able to manipulate and get these resources to reach the farmers.

“The declaration of emergency is not just about pumping more money, it is also about education. And I call on our commodity associations to please key into this policy by way of educating their members as to the viability of some of these things we preach on”, Sharubutu added.