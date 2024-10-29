Food Security: Reps To Involve Armed Forces In Production

Share

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading, a bill that when passed into law will compel the country’s armed forces to get involved in food production.

This, the House said is a way of enhancing food security and promote economic diversification in the country.

The bill sponsored by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) seeks to establish the Armed Forces Farms and Ranches to enhance food security and promote economic diversification.

In his lead debate on the bill, Benson, who is chairman of the House Committee on Defence said the Defence Farms and Ranches is an initiative aimed at boosting agricultural production by leveraging the resources and capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces

He said it is a broader effort to diversify the economy, reduce reliance on oil revenue and address food security challenges leveraging on the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited and the command Agriculture initiative.

According to him, the Defence Farms and Ranches scheme is not a new initiative, but built on earlier efforts by the government to involve the military in agricultural production, adding that military farms have existed in various forms, primarily for then sustenance of military personnel.

He said further that “By involving the military in agricultural activities, the scheme aim to increase food production and contribute to national food security, leverage extensive land holdings, manpower and organisational capacity of the military and supports Nigeria’s broader economic diversification strategy by promoting agriculture as a viable economic alternative to oil”.

He said further that the military will not have to source any land as it will allocate land for farming from its own arable land located in various parts of the country, making it possible to cultivate different types of crops suited for different climatic conditions.

Benson said further that the scheme will involve effective collaboration strategy with other ministries and agencies of government, while employing integrated farming systems which combine crop cultivation with livestock and fish farming to maximise land use efficiency and enhance biodiversity.

Speaking on the benefits, he said the scheme will contribute to higher agricultural productivity and output which can help stabilize food prices and reduce imports; create jobs for both military personnel and civilians, thus helping to reduce unemployment, while impacting valuable skill that can be used in future agricultural and economic activities.

He said further that by increasing agricultural production, the scheme will support local economies and contribute to overall economic growth.

He stressed the nexus between insecurity and food security and hunger has been identified as a major driver of insurgency, adding that military involvement in agriculture will stimulate the economy, reduce youth restiveness and criminality, thus serving as a kinetic approach to fighting the menace of insecurity.

The bill was unanimously passed.

Share

Please follow and like us: