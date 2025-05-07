Food Security: Reps To Enhance Agric Innovation In Rural Areas

Share

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) Act, with a view to establishing specialised agricultural training institutions across the country to boost innovation, food security, and national productivity.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Cap. A12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to Provide for the Establishment of Certain Specialised Colleges; and for Other Related Matters,” was sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and six other lawmakers.

Presenting the bill during Wednesday’s plenary, Kalu emphasised the critical role of agriculture in Nigeria’s economy and its importance in fostering rural development, creating jobs, improving food security, and contributing to national GDP.

He, however, pointed to existing gaps in agricultural research and innovation, particularly in underserved regions lacking targeted training infrastructure.

“The bill seeks to bridge a glaring gap in our national development,” Kalu stated. “We are not merely proposing more institutions; we are investing in the people and communities whose livelihoods are rooted in agriculture — those whose hands feed the nation.”

He explained that the amendment would empower rural communities by decentralising innovation and embedding specialised agricultural education in locations with unique but underutilised agricultural potential.

According to Kalu, the proposed colleges would be strategically located across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, ensuring regional balance and promoting inclusive agricultural development.

“This bill represents a vision to take agricultural education into the heart of Nigeria’s development strategy — where the land is tilled, where the livestock roam, and where the rivers run,” he said.

“It is a response to the national call to develop local talent, foster innovation, and ensure that research thrives beyond city centres.”

If enacted, the legislation is expected to lead to a strengthened national research ecosystem, expanded employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, enhanced food security, and broader economic growth.

The House unanimously supported the bill’s advancement to the committee stage for further legislative scrutiny.

