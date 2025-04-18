Food Security: Presidential Food Systems Coordinators Parley Journalists

Share

The Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) has initiated a parley with media practitioners to address communication challenges hindering the growth of agriculture and food security in Nigeria.

Marion Moon, Technical Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice President) on Agriculture and Coordinator of the PFSCU, said the engagement was a strategic move to galvanize media support in achieving a robust food system that would spur growth in the agricultural sector.

Moon noted that the PFSCU has mapped out strategies aligned with the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to develop agriculture and build sustainable food systems in the country.

According to her, the role of the media remains crucial in communicating government policies and physical interventions to the public.

She urged media practitioners to continue portraying the country in a positive light, despite the prevailing insecurity across the nation.

“While our perspectives may differ, we are united by one undeniable truth: Nigeria must achieve food security.

“The media is our indispensable partner in communicating this national imperative,” she said.

Some of the media practitioners present called on the PFSCU to commit more efforts toward providing a reliable database that would make agricultural reporting more seamless.

The Chairman of the Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN), Collins Nnabuife, urged the Unit to provide regular training for journalists.

Nnabuife noted that such training programs would create a veritable platform for knowledge transfer and idea-sharing.

