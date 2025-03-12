Food Security: Oyebanji Reaffirms Commitment To Infrastructural Devt

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji said that young farmers who participated in the state’s farming scheme made over N200 million in 2024 from the sale of their produce.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving food security through aggressive infrastructural development capable of turning the state into an agricultural hub in the country.

Governor Oyebanji stated these on Tuesday while playing host to the management team of Origin Tech Group led by its Chief Executive, Samuel Joseph.

He noted that the government has been able to turn agriculture into a veritable business venture through all its interventions in the sector.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor and made available to journalists on Wednesday, Oyebanji said Ekiti state is ready to partner with the tech company for a more enhanced development in the agriculture sector.

He also said the N200 million realised by the young farmers during the last harvest season was from off-takers and big processing plants as well as the state government, which bought the produce for storage.

He said the success recorded from the pioneering set in the agric programme has encouraged other young farmers to sign on the programme, adding that no fewer than 2,000 young farmers have shown interest in being part of the cluster farming this year.

Governor Oyebanji said the state is working towards food surplus, empowerment for the youths, creation of economic opportunities for the citizens through agribusiness and utilizing agriculture to drive industrialization.

He added that the fact that the government’s policy of supporting the farmers with modified seedlings, land clearing and tractorisation has helped them increase their scope, with the assurance that whatever they grow would be bought, has been a great encouragement to them.

He also promised to introduce middle-level market hubs that will serve as distribution points to ensure smooth and efficient food production, processing and supply in the state.

“We have developed a template that has transitioned agriculture from mere farming to business. And as I speak today, there were 1,000 farmers that we got to farm in the six cluster farms in the state. It was a pilot programme, and the beauty of the project was that when we cleared land for them, we did tractorization and gave them seedlings.

“Last year December, we gave over N200 million to them for the sales of their produce while we also insisted that they commit a certain percentage of their profits back to their farm.

“My government will be deliberate in ensuring that we provide infrastructure that will support the hub, and we promise that we will engage in collaborations that will bring remarkable development to agriculture and how we can be a major player in the sector.”

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group, Joseph Samuel, commended Governor Oyebanji for his various efforts at developing the state, especially the agricultural sector, which, according to him, is a testament to the visionary leadership he had been providing for the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

Samuel said his company is ready to partner with the state in its agricultural development drive through various initiatives of the company including introduction of middle-level cooperatives, prototype clusters and sorting with logistics centres capable of generating resources for the state and the people as well as assist the state achieve at least 40 per cent equity with the company.

He added that a rewarding partnership with Ekiti state will serve as a point of reference for advancement in food security and infrastructure, leading to an epitome of commitment to sustainable development and economic growth in food production systems.

