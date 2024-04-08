Food Security: Oxfam Tasks Governors To Prioritise Farmers’ Needs

Nigeria Country Director, OXFAM, Mr. Ahmed Hamza Tijani, has advised the 36 state governors in Nigeria to realign investments to cater to the needs of smallholder farmers, particularly women farmers facing additional constraints in accessing agricultural inputs and extension services so as to address the current food insecurity and hardship. He told New Telegraph that it was important for them to appreciate that farmers required support to mitigate the high costs of fertilisers, machinery, water pumps, and other essential resources.

He also pointed out that there should be access to credit to enable farmers attain greater economic independence, especially when coupled with savings groups. Additionally, Nigerian farmers need crucial resources such as weather information, market access, secure land tenure, and effective adaptation strategies. Tijani also advised that state governments must prioritise the generation of gender disaggregated data to ensure that budgets respond to the specific needs of women, girls, boys and men, stressing that data availability remained a challenge in Nigeria. “Oxfam” comes from the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief, founded in Britain in 1942.

The group campaigned for food supplies to be sent through an allied naval blockade to starving women and children in enemy-occupied Greece during the Second World War. After the war, Oxfam continued its work, sending materials and financial aid to groups aiding poor people throughout Europe. As the situation in Europe improved, Oxfam’s attention shifted to the needs of people in developing countries. Tijani said: “With adequate support, small-scale farmers throughout Nigeria could significantly reduce rampant malnutrition and propel the country toward food security. However, as the Nigerian proverb goes, ‘fine words do not produce food.’

“Despite the government’s vision of economic transformation and commercialization with agriculture at the center, small-scale farmers remain overlooked in investment priorities. Funding levels for agriculture and climate change adaptation fall short of promises, with resources skewed toward larger scale projects and research. “The support required by small-scale farmers is straightforward, ranging from access to fertilisers and market access to climate change adaptation strategies. “Public-private programmes that have demonstrated success in enhancing food production and creating a market for products should be sustained and enhanced to support smallholder farmers effectively. These programs should conduct comprehensive needs assessments to provide the necessary inputs, credit programs, and ensure timely delivery, aligning with the requirements of farmers.