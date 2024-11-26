Food Security: ‘Off-Take Of Farm Produce’ll Boost Benue Farmers’ GDP

Share

The Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) Managing Director Raymond Asemakaha yesterday expressed confidence that the off-take of commodities would significantly boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of farmers.

According to him, the initiative is part of BIPC’s efforts to address food insecurity and improve the economic conditions of farmers. He said the off-take programme involves buying farm produce directly from farmers, providing them with a stable market and fair prices for their goods.

Asemakaha said the approach is expected to increase farmers’ income, enhance their livelihoods, and contribute to economic growth. He said: “This system will provide farmers with greater control over their produce and improve their bargaining power.”

Asemakaha added that the company’s brewery and fruit juice, bread, polythene, water, and nail companies are designed to have backward integration for local farmers as well as stimulate the economy and create jobs.

Share

Please follow and like us: