Food Security: Oborevwori Empowered Over 16,000 Famers, Says Arenyeka

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has empowered over 16,000 farmers as support scheme in crops, livestock and fisheries to combat food shortage in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Valentine Arenyeka, said the gesture was in fulfilment of his avowed pledge to enhance food security in the state.

Arenyeka who spoke during the 2025 World Food Day Celebration at the Cenotaph in Asaba revealed that the beneficiaries have already been duly verified to ensure that government supports get to the genuine farmers.

He said the Governor has revitalized agricultural sector through several impactful initiatives by scaling up cassava and rice production at Aviara, established greenhouse projects across the state.

He maintained that the global event, tagged, ‘Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future’, was an important reminder of the need for collective action in tackling hunger, improving food systems, and promoting healthy diets.