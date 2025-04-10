Food Security: NRCRI Reaffirms Commitment To Tinubu’s RHA

Share

The National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia State, has pledged its unwavering commitment to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of food and nutrition security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable agricultural development.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Review Workshop of the institute, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Chiedozie Egesi, emphasized the importance of root and tuber crops in building a food-secure Nigeria. The workshop, themed “A Sustainable Future for Nigeria: Focus on Root and Tuber Crops,” brought together stakeholders across the agricultural sector to evaluate progress and set new goals.

Prof. Egesi highlighted the institute’s remarkable achievements, including a 5.5% increase in national cassava production, made possible through advanced research techniques, improved crop varieties, and innovative agronomic practices.

“Our collaboration with various stakeholders is aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. These efforts are already yielding significant milestones in food and nutrition security, economic empowerment, and poverty alleviation,” Egesi stated.

He described root and tuber crops — including cassava, yam, sweet potato, ginger, and cocoyam — as critical to Nigeria’s food basket and vital sources of income along the agricultural value chain.

“In addition to ensuring food security, these crops provide employment and income opportunities for millions of Nigerians,” he said.

Despite notable progress, Egesi assured that NRCRI would continue to invest in research, innovation, staff training, and sustainable farming technologies to tackle emerging challenges in the sector.

“We remain resolute in our mission. Through strategic planning and strong partnerships, we aim to elevate the importance of root and tuber crops in achieving global food security and economic development,” he added.

He also announced that, with support from the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and in partnership with the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), the institute has trained over 6,000 cassava farmers and processors. He noted that farmers across the South-East have also benefited from empowerment initiatives under the National Programme on Food Security.

Representing the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Abia State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Alloysius Mba, praised NRCRI’s contributions to enhancing food security. He emphasized the relevance of drought-resistant crop varieties and modern farming techniques in combating hunger and improving livelihoods.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Chris Dimkpa, Head Scientist and Laboratory Director at the Analytical Chemistry Division of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, USA, called for increased investment in agricultural research. He stressed that only through innovation and science-driven farming can Nigeria achieve sustainable increases in crop yields and resilience against pests and diseases.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Cliff Agbaeze, commended the institute for its efforts in driving agricultural productivity, reducing poverty, and promoting inclusive development.

“The research efforts at NRCRI are already translating to improved income distribution and sustainable economic empowerment for our farmers. We will continue to support such impactful initiatives,” he stated.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to deepen collaboration in order to achieve lasting food and nutrition security in line with national development goals.

