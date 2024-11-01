Food Security: Nigerians Keen On Results, Not Rhetorics, Shettima Tells PFSCU

Share

…urges diversification from crop production to livestock, fishery, others

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) to walk the talk in the ongoing bid to ensure food security in Nigeria, saying Nigerians are only keen on results rather than rhetoric.

He observed that while there have been many presidential initiatives, the challenge had always been implementation, even as he said the PFSCU was in a vantage position to catalyse the nation’s food security challenges into progress.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima gave the charge on Thursday during the second meeting of the PFSCU constituted as part of efforts by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to tackle hunger and hardship in Nigeria.

The Vice President had in July this year inaugurated the PFSCU formed under the Presidential Economic Coordinating Council following a memo submitted to the President on the need to come up with a food systems council to address food insecurity in the country.

Speaking during the second meeting of the PFSCU with the states, development partners, and other critical stakeholders, Shettima urged the unit to move beyond rural farming and initiate urban agriculture the way it is done in countries like Cuba and other advanced nations.

He said, “We have to walk the talk. I will be in Calabar, and we will go to northern Cross River to flag off the wet season farming. Nigerians want to see what we are doing. And Hon. Minister, I want you to robustly engage the private sector. I want the Hon. Minister of Agriculture to drive the process.

“So, let’s walk the talk. This presidential initiative is a very beautiful one, but we have had a lot of presidential initiatives from time immemorial.

“It’s the implementation that counts, and we are in a unique position to catalyse our challenges into progress.”

Expressing hope that the PFSCU would provide food security in Nigeria, Shettima said the Unit boasts of some of the leading lights in the nation’s private sector, whose experience, exposure and contacts must be harnessed to drive the process.

He also asked the PFSCU to go beyond crop production and embrace other areas of agriculture, including livestock and fishery.

“There is a need for diversity. Livestock and fishery are areas that I want you to look into, especially when it comes to the South-South and the South East,” he said.

The Vice President charged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, to come up with solutions to issues of access to loans from credit guarantee schemes, pointing out that the entire agriculture sector deserved support, including the big players.

Earlier, state governors present at the meeting called for a fundamental shift in the country’s approach to food security, emphasizing the need for better coordination between federal and state governments.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, highlighted critical gaps in the current agricultural framework, just as he said,

“There is a very wrong perception in Nigeria about food security – it’s not just about food quantity but also quality.

“A nation will not be secure if the quality of food is not good. What we are facing now is not just about quantum but also about quality of food products,” Zulum stated.

The governor stressed the importance of fisheries and livestock sectors, calling them “a missing link” in current agricultural policies.

“There is a need for you to have a synergy with the state governments – we have a lot of capacity at the state level,” he emphasized.

Also, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, noted that the state was already taking decisive action to ensure food security.

“Our target is to feed the nation. Give us two more years, it’s going to be something else in Cross River,” he said.

On his part, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, focused on implementation challenges.

