Food Security: Nigeria, Others To Deliberate On Climate Change Impact

Nigeria and the rest of African countries are set to converge at this year’s Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in Kenya, to holistically address the pressing challenges posed by climate change on the continent’s agriculture and foster collaboration for a sustainable solution to avert food adversity. The organisers of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit and the annual Africa Climate Week 2023, made this known in a release to New Telegraph.

According to the release, the landmark event is to be co-hosted by the Republic of Kenya, the African Union Commission, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) respectively. In particular, the release noted that registration was now open for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) and the annual Africa Climate Week 2023, scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th September in Nairobi, Kenya, where attractions on new partnerships in green growth, especially in niche sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and critical minerals among others, will be at the front burners of discussions at the event.

In addition, the event organisers explained in the release that the ACS would convene Heads of State and Government, policymakers, civil society organizations, the private sector, multilateral institutions, and youth representatives from across Africa and beyond to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change on the continent’s agriculture and the need to foster collaboration for a sustainable future.

Guided by the theme, ‘Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,’ the event organisers explained that Africa will, through ACS, seek to consolidate global climate action around climate financing and climate positive development, solidify her standpoint on climate change going forward, and use the summit to showcase her im- mense climate action potential.

Soipan Tuya, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, said: “We are deeply honored as Kenya to have been picked by the African Union and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to host both the first-ever Africa Climate Summit and the 2023 annual Africa Climate Week.

We acknowledge the huge task entrusted to us and assure our co-hosts, the African Union Commission and UNFCCC, and the entire world of a successful twin event from September 4th to 8th here in Nairobi.

“As Kenyans, we have a strong legacy of catalyzing global climate action and are glad that we are shepherded through the organization of the Africa Climate Summit and the Africa Climate Week by our President, H.E Dr William Ruto, who is also the current Chairperson of the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).”

She added: “The Africa Climate Summit provides a platform for the African continent to consolidate its climate action potential and standpoint, take lessons from the rest of the world and collectively shape climate finance solutions that empower the continent and in- spire the world. Kenya will play its part in ensuring that the objectives of the Africa Climate Summit as established by the African Union are met.”

Joseph Ng’ang’a, Africa Climate Summit Chief Executive Officer, said: “The summit will provide a platform for policymakers and private sector players to discuss and develop climate finance solutions for African economies.” “As LMIC countries, we are committed to pursuing a holistic approach that intertwines economic growth, climate action, global cooperation, and inclusive development.

We embrace a Green Growth Agenda, taking a global cost curve view, securing advance purchase commitments, accelerating investment for resilience, and ensuring just transitions. We are playing our part to solve the global crisis and forge a sustainable future for all,” Ng’ang’a added.