Food Security: Nigeria Needs Agric Intelligence Centres To Progress

The National President of All farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, has disclosed that the country needs strong agribusiness to attain sustainable food security at this challenging time in the country’s agric sector. Ibrahim, in a press release made available to New Telegraph, revealed that Nigeria had a unique position in Africa’s food system as a country with the largest population and economy in Africa.

The AFAN national president stated in the release that to be able to feed its growing population and to continue to play its role as the giant of Africa by providing food to so many countries in its immediate neighborhood and as well remain a veritable market to all of Africa through its role as the most important player in AfCFTA, it should address issues like embarking on mass education of smallholder farmers and potential agriprenuers on the need to produce food all-year-round by embracing science, technology & innovation, climate smart agricultural production, sustainable value addition, distribution, marketing etc, among others.

He also suggested sufficient effort to make all the institutions with cross cutting relations with agriculture to work efficiently. These institutions include, the Nigerian Customs, Department of Quarantine, SON, NAFDAC, Trade & Investment, Export promotion,environment, power, science and technology, the CBN, research institutes, food safety centres of excellence, NALDA, NADF etc. The Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT), National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria(NAFN), said: “The investment necessary to ensure the seamless attainment of the aforementioned milestones may appear daunting but absolutely necessary and thankfully doable with sufficient political will.

“The prevailing circumstances in Nigeria call for concerted effort from the FGN, the subnational governments, the private sector and in fact all Nigerians to address the progresses real issues otherwise things will continue to be difficult for all of us.” While speaking further, the agro-allied expert added: “The highly invaluable resource of agriculture available to us will be better harnessed by deliberately setting up agricultural intelligence centres in all the six geopolitical zones to fast track the attainment of food sufficiency in the relevant staples in the zones and then setting up agribusiness incubation networks to train or educate Nigerians of the immense potential of creating mass employment in the agricultural economy far in excess of any other sector in Nigeria.