Food Security: NDDC, N’Delta Partners Farm Holdings

The partnership between Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Niger Delta farm holdings to enhance agro-allied productivity and guarantee food security in the region and across the nation has been described as a significant development.

New Telegraph reports that the NDDC team, led by Mrs Winifred Madume, Director of Agriculture and Fisheries on Wednesday visited farm holdings in Delta including Adventium Songhai Delta Nigeria Limited, Emmppek Farms, and Okemute Farms in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area, to assess their infrastructural facilities and preparedness to participate in the commission’s initiative.

Speaking during the visits, Madume emphasized the importance of the food security agenda, an initiative spearheaded by NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, in alignment with the Federal Government’s policy that emphasizes engagement of stakeholders in the development process.

The NDDC’s intervention in the agricultural sector is aimed at educating the youth about the business aspects of agriculture to make it more appealing to them.

The organization is engaging with farm holdings in the region to understand their challenges, needs, and reasons behind the nation’s inability to achieve food self-sufficiency.

The collaboration is also focused on providing necessary training for prospective farmers, particularly interested retirees. The NDDC program is being implemented concurrently in states such as Imo, Abia, Edo, and Ondo.

The ultimate goal is to consolidate field reports and present them to the Group Managing Director to drive action and ensure food security in the region and the nation as a whole.

Mr. Isaac Oghogho, Chief Executive of Adventium Songhai Delta Nigeria Limited, expressed the company’s willingness to partner with NDDC, with plans to develop the 137.5-hectare farm into an agro-industrial processing and tourism center.

Similarly, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, Managing Director of Emmppek Farms, highlighted the farm’s current infrastructure and products, including its capacity for poultry production and the commercial production of egg powder from raw eggs.

He urged the government to subsidize maize and soya to safeguard the agricultural sector and actively promote the patronage of locally made food products to bolster the nation’s agro-allied industry