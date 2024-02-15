Food Security: NCS To End Smuggling Of Foodstuffs, Seizes contraband

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has reiterated its pledge to stop the smuggling of foodstuffs out of the country.

It would be recalled that there was an outcry of the public on the increasing illegal smuggling of rice and other foodstuffs from Nigeria to the neighbouring Niger Republic for profit making.

The Coordinator Sector 4, Joint Border Patrol Team, Border Drilling in charge of Zone 4, Comptroller Kolapo Oladeji, gave the assurance while parading some seized pharmaceutical drugs and medical equipment on Thursday at Customs Command Sokoto.

Comptroller Oladeji said the Service has resolved to use all legal and other necessary means to forestall the smuggling of foodstuffs outside the country through any of land borders.

He also described the activities of the smugglers as unpatriotic and such acts are undermining the development of Nigeria as a country.

He said the Nigerian Custom is fully committed to ensuring a safe environment for residents as well as ensuring adequate food supplies to the populace.

“We have been mandated by the Comptroller General of Customs to ensure that no food is allowed to be smuggled out of the country henceforth”,

“My team in Zone 4, comprising Northwest states have been empowered through manpower and other equipments to ensure that the task ahead of us is tackled judiciously.

“It is an act of wickedness when our government invest and encourages more persons into farming, and some elements within the country now prefer to smuggle such foodstuffs to the neighbouring countries.

“It has to be stopped and I want to assure residents of the state that we are fully ready and prepared to stop such activities henceforth”

Other items seized by the customs officers include Soaps and petroleum motor spirits also known as fuel among others.

However, the personnel in collaboration with officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), are conducting a thorough test on the drugs seized drugs bearing fake NAFDAC numbers to ascertain their authenticity.