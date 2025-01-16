Food Security: Mutfwang Commissions 20 Tractors, Disburses $250,000 To Ten Communities

Share

…Pledge to tackle poverty in Partnership with World Bank

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang in a bold demonstration of his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the State agricultural sector and alleviating poverty has commissioned 20 tractors for farming communities across the state.

He said the initiative is part of his administration’s vision for food security and economic empowerment.

Governor Mutfwang while Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, which followed the Plateau State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL) Day/CRF disbursement at the New Government House, Rayfield, Jos, assured that the tractors would be effectively utilized to benefit both the state and its people.

He revealed that the government, through the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme, has mapped out plans to secure over 200 tractors to further boost agricultural activities, ensuring food security and sovereignty across the state.

Governor Mutfwang also presented a $250,000 Community Revolving Fund (CRF) cheque to ten communities. This initiative, supported by the World Bank in collaboration with the Plateau State Government under ACReSAL, aims to provide financial empowerment to rural communities.

Each community received $25,000, with the funds expected to be repaid after a specified period to empower other communities in the state.

The ten beneficiary communities include Guratop, Kerang, Zamko, Ampang West, Dinting, Jimin, Kaler, Plateau Club/Bingham, Pishe, Yashi, and Wereh.

The Governor charged communities to make optimal use of the funds, emphasizing that the initiative is designed to create a revolving financial opportunity for broader community development.

“I want to thank the World Bank for the initiatives you’ve introduced on the Plateau. Let me assure you that, by the grace of God, none of these projects will fail. We are committed to ensuring that the funds and equipment are judiciously used to uplift our people,” the Governor said.

He further noted, “Beyond implementing projects, our focus is to ensure that these investments lift our people out of poverty. The bottom line is to improve the standard of living of our people by reducing poverty.”

Governor Mutfwang urged citizens of Plateau state to unite in supporting government initiatives, cautioning against divisive tendencies that hinder progress. He also highlighted the need for every available piece of land, especially in schools, to be cultivated during the coming farming season.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiame Diop, congratulated the ten beneficiary communities and underscored the importance of addressing climate change’s adverse effects on agriculture.

He noted, “Desertification and climate change pose serious threats to agriculture, a key livelihood for Plateau residents. Through ACReSAL, we aim to help vulnerable communities adapt to climate impacts while improving their livelihoods. This initiative complements a comprehensive framework for land and water management through a 10-year watershed plan.”

Dr Diop commended Governor Mutfwang and his team for their dedication to the project’s success and urged the communities to use the funds responsibly for the benefit of their members.

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan, ACReSAL Task Team Leader, Dr. Joy Iganya Agene, Commissioner of Environment, Climate Change and Mineral Development, and Chairman of Plateau ACReSAL Project State Steering Committee, Hon. Peter Kannang Gwom and Plateau State ACReSAL Coordinator, Mr. Garba Gowon Gonkol, all praised Governor Mutfwang for fostering a conducive environment for meaningful partnerships that directly benefit the people of Plateau State.

