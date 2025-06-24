Food Security: Mustapha Empowers 200 Constituents With Poultry Starter Packs

Share

The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, has empowered 200 constituents with essential poultry farming starter kits, including day-old chicks and feeds, to support their entry into agribusiness.

The empowerment exercise, held at the Senator’s constituency office in Ilorin, drew beneficiaries from all four local government areas within Kwara Central.

Speaking at the event, Senator Mustapha—represented by his legislative aide, Tunde Abdulkadir—explained that the beneficiaries had undergone prior training in modern poultry farming practices to ensure they are well-equipped to run sustainable businesses.

He noted that the initiative is part of his broader agenda to combat unemployment, improve food security, and promote small-scale agribusinesses in the district.

The programme, he said, also aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to revitalise agriculture and promote self-reliance among citizens.

Senator Mustapha reaffirmed his commitment to supporting more constituents through targeted interventions, stressing that agriculture remains a vital tool for economic development and youth empowerment.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity by applying the skills gained during their training.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the support, describing it as timely and transformative. They pledged to use the resources judiciously to build viable poultry businesses.

The poultry empowerment scheme is one of several people-focused initiatives led by Senator Mustapha aimed at promoting inclusive growth and grassroots development across Kwara Central.

