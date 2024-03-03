Food Security: MOUAU To Begin Free Agribusiness Training For Youths

In a bid to assist youths obtain basic knowledge in agribusiness and boost food production in Nigeria, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), will next month commence free training for them.

The free training which has been approved by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe, is to be executed by the institution’s Agribusiness Incubation Centre.

The Director of the Centre, Dr Philips Nto, announced this in a statement, noting that the take-off of the training was part of the activities marking the third anniversary of the Vice Chancellor.

Nto noted that the Incubation Centre which was established under the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security offers a wide range of services to the Abia community all in a move to ensure food security.

He said the centre will provide first-class capacity building and training as an innovation hub in strategic areas of Agribusiness enterprises.

According to Nto, the training will involve inducting the youths in the production of conventional confectionery from wheat and indigenous root/ tuber crops.

It noted further that they would also be trained in the production of chips, high-quality flours and fufu flours, starches, and drinks from turmeric and sweet potato.

The Director was optimistic that after the training, the beneficiaries would also be proficient in the production of drinks, juices, local beers, dried fruits, and jam.

Dr. Nto urged youths from Abia and other neighbouring states to take advantage of the free training so as to be self-sufficient in food production.

He disclosed that after the free training for individuals, the Centre will expand its scope and take in trainees from government and corporate organisations.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof Iwe for releasing the take-off grant for the centre and his unquantified assistance to ensure that it succeeds in its core mandate.