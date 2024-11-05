New Telegraph

November 5, 2024
Food Security: Mohammed Okays N3bn For Grains Reserve C’ttee

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday approved N3 billion for the immediate takeoff of the Strategic Grains Reserve Committee.

The governor made the announcement at the official inauguration of the Strategic Grains Reserve Committee. He said it was part of his administration’s efforts to combat food insecurity and address the soaring prices of grains.

Mohammed emphasized his commitment to addressing hunger and food insecurity. He explained that the committee had the mandate to purchase and store a percentage of grains from farmers, thereby ensuring a steady supply, and maintaining transparency by accounting for all proceeds from the reserve before making further purchases.

